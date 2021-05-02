 Skip to main content
Over 110,000 people are late for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Oklahoma, officials say
top story

Over 110,000 people are late for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Oklahoma, officials say

Vaccination proof Oklahoman stockimage

COVID-19 vaccination stickers are pictured at Sooner Fashion Mall in Norman.

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 110,000 people who got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma are overdue for a second one, according to data from the state Health Department.

Of those who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through state allocations, 9.4% — or 114,580 — are at least two weeks late on their second dose. That doesn’t include those who have received vaccines in Oklahoma through federal allocations, such as vaccinations given through tribal governments.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-dose regimen, given three and four weeks apart, respectively. The first dose can offer some protection, but to get the over-90% efficacy shown in the vaccines’ clinical trials, both shots are necessary, experts say.

