Outdoor fitness court unveiled in Pryor

PRYOR — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was among officials who helped christen an outdoor fitness court at Pryor Creek Recreation Center during a ceremony Friday.

The capital project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by the National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide wellness consulting firm that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy communities.

The city of Pryor Creek and other recipients around the country were awarded $30,000 grants from the NFC to help support the program. In addition to grant funding, local funding and sponsorships from the Cherokee Nation and Mid America Industrial Park contributed to make the outdoor fitness court possible in Pryor.

“After many months of planning, fund raising, and budgeting, the vision of our Outdoor Fitness Court is finally a reality,” Pryor Mayor Larry Lees said in a news release. “Our Recreation Center board and … director have worked together with awesome teamwork for the benefit of our Pryor Creek citizens to make this project the fitness tool we all hoped for.”

An outdoor fitness court like the one in Pryor is a rarity in rural communities. It allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Users ages 14 and up can download a free Fitness Court App — a coach-in-your-pocket-style platform — that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“We are excited to have the Pryor Creek Recreation Center join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact across America,” said Mitch Menaged, the National Fitness Campaign’s founder. “The addition of the fitness court and ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

The NFC developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012, hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs.