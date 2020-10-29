OU students voice frustration over campus reopening amid community power outages

NORMAN - OU announced Wednesday that campus will reopen for virtual class Thursday as many students are still without power or without wifi.
In the email, the university instructed telecommuting students and workers to go to campus if they need wifi or power, and for employees for whom that is not viable to use their own paid time off to cover the absence. This decision sparked arguments across social media about whether the university has empathy for their students and workers, and multiple students spoke to The Daily about their frustration with this decision.
“I really hope OU takes into consideration the circumstances of their students, because right now, we the students are demanding them to do the right thing and close for both our physical and mental health,” Mandy Huo, an international security studies junior, said. “Saying to thousands of students to flock to campus while knowing that some/most of them are not quarantining at all, and that's the reason that most classes are online right now, should simply not be a choice.”
Huo also said she has had to find ways to get assignments done outside of her house due to a power outage.
