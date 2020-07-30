OKLAHOMA CITY - OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer Dale Bratzler answered questions Wednesday regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in infections in Oklahoma and the effects of mask mandates.
The Oklahoma State Health Department reported 848 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 34,623 since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, pushing Oklahoma’s total to 523.
Bratzler started off his Q&A session by giving a breakdown of recent testing results.