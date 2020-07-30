Dale Bratzler

Dale Bratzler, DO, MPH, Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, OU Medicine. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer Dale Bratzler answered questions Wednesday regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in infections in Oklahoma and the effects of mask mandates.

The Oklahoma State Health Department reported 848 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 34,623 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, pushing Oklahoma’s total to 523.

Bratzler started off his Q&A session by giving a breakdown of recent testing results.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Tags

Recommended for you