OU infectious disease experts explain how COVID-19 vaccines are 'really quite safe' with overwhelming data

The long-term effects of COVID-19 infections are unknown at this point, but what is well-established is the strong safety and efficacy of the three federally approved vaccines.

Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health’s chief of infectious diseases, laid out the case by numbers in a roundtable discussion Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID’s confirmed arrival in the state.

For example, Drevets said, if Oklahoma had 1 million cases of COVID-19 then there would be about 50,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths.

Comparatively, 1 million vaccinations would yield approximately 2.5 to 5 cases of anaphylaxis — which is a severe, life-threatening reaction, he said. There could be several hundred severe reactions that might require immediate medical attention.

“But you don’t have any deaths with that,” Drevets said. “Your risk of ending up in the hospital or dead are somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000 times greater from the infection than from the vaccine.

“So I appreciate the fact that people are hesitant. I was a little, kind of uptight when I received my first vaccine. But a lot of people had already gone there and walked in those shoes. So I think you can be very confident in what you’re getting.”