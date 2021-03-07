OU infectious disease experts explain how COVID-19 vaccines are 'really quite safe' with overwhelming data

The long-term effects of COVID-19 infections are unknown at this point, but what is well-established is the strong safety and efficacy of the three federally approved vaccines.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health’s chief of infectious diseases, laid out the case by numbers in a roundtable discussion Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID’s confirmed arrival in the state.
For example, Drevets said, if Oklahoma had 1 million cases of COVID-19 then there would be about 50,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths.
Comparatively, 1 million vaccinations would yield approximately 2.5 to 5 cases of anaphylaxis — which is a severe, life-threatening reaction, he said. There could be several hundred severe reactions that might require immediate medical attention.
“But you don’t have any deaths with that,” Drevets said. “Your risk of ending up in the hospital or dead are somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000 times greater from the infection than from the vaccine.
“So I appreciate the fact that people are hesitant. I was a little, kind of uptight when I received my first vaccine. But a lot of people had already gone there and walked in those shoes. So I think you can be very confident in what you’re getting.”
Drevets said nearly 83 million Americans have been given the vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer with the new mRNA technology — another demonstration they are “really quite safe.” The recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine also has a “very good safety profile.”
He said the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) granted by the FDA still allow for safety testing, meaning the safety of the products aren’t compromised in a bid to get them approved faster.
Dr. William Hildebrand, an OU Health Sciences Center researcher, added that scientifically, the mRNA vaccines are clean, simple and straightforward.
“The Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines are, conceptually on paper, as clean a vaccine as I’ve ever seen scientifically,” Hildebrand said. “So if you’re reluctant to get this vaccine, you might be reluctant to take an aspirin.”
Dr. Donna Tyungu, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital infectious diseases specialist, noted that there was so much unknown at the pandemic’s outset.
Now, Tyunga said, we clearly know what works to prevent COVID-19’s spread: wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands.
“Now we have a vaccine,” Tyunga said. “All four of those tools in our tool belt should totally beat COVID down into the ground.”
