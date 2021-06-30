OU Health promises better service, more research with hospital merger

OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a quarter-century and a $750 million hospital buyout, the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and the physicians who staff it have merged into the same entity, a move officials say will improve patient experiences and dedicate more money to research.
Nuria Martinez-Keel The Oklahoman
