OU Health expert: Without sequencing to distinguish COVID variants, hospitals don't know what treatments to use

Oklahoma has long ranked last in the U.S. for cumulative percentage of genomic sequencing of cases, according to federal data. The State Health Department was among the last in the country to detect the omicron variant — announcing Dec. 23 that it had found a case.

The State Health Department reports more sequences performed in its weekly epidemiology report than what appears in federal data, with the Health Department attributing the discrepancy to an issue with its system being unable to communicate with the feds.

The latest federal data show Oklahoma has sequenced only 6,880 specimens — 1% of total cases in the state. The state's epidemiology report released Wednesday shows 11,910 specimens sequenced since January, which would still be less than 2% of the total.

The next lowest state is Mississippi, at 1.84%, followed by South Dakota at 1.86% and Ohio at 1.92%. The highest are Vermont at 23.26%, Wyoming at 21.39% and Colorado at 13.46%.

Twenty-six states and Washington, D.C., are sequencing at least 4%, and 34 are at least 3%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 58.6% of new cases nationally are omicron versus 41.1% delta for the week ending Christmas Day.