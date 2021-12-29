OU Health expert: Without sequencing to distinguish COVID variants, hospitals don't know what treatments to use

The state had a "fairly large jump" in COVID-19 admissions this week, and Oklahoma City hospitals are unsure which treatments to use because they don't know whether the delta or omicron variant is dominant in specific areas or Oklahoma as a whole, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.
Bratzler said two original monoclonal antibody treatments on hand aren't expected to be effective against omicron, while a newer cocktail in short supply is the only one that appears to work against the latest variant.
Bratzler said he's "fairly convinced" we're probably still experiencing "quite a bit of delta" but can't say for certain.
"We really need better information about circulating genetic variants of this virus to know how to go about treating patients," said Bratzler, who hosted a virtual briefing with journalists Wednesday before the state released its weekly data report.
Bratzler said Oklahoma City hospitals are discussing novel ways in which they might be able to discover clues as to which variant they are encountering.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health's latest epidemiology report listed no cases of omicron detected through Dec. 18.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed told the Tulsa World via email that five omicron cases have been detected in Oklahoma but that none made the Dec. 18 data cutoff date for the report released Wednesday.
OU Health announced last week that a “significant number of Tulsans” are infected with the omicron variant, which was detected Dec. 17 in a broad sampling of sewage representative of more than 30% of the state’s population.
The first omicron case in Oklahoma was reported Dec. 21 by an outside lab, not the state's renovated Public Health Lab, which has experienced staffing and capability woes after the controversial move to Stillwater from Oklahoma City ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Of the 712 new sequences in the State Health Department's weekly report, all except seven were the delta variant. Five were alpha, and one was mu.
Reed said sequencing isn't performed in real time and that health care providers must use their clinical judgements to embark on the best course of treatment with a mix of omicron and delta in Oklahoma.
"In addition, sequencing is a surveillance technique and not designed to be exhaustive of all test results," Reed wrote. "In fact, the majority of current tests, especially rapid tests, are ineligible for sequencing. However, through this surveillance method, we will continue to accumulate data that will inform providers of the likelihood of what they are seeing in the state."
Oklahoma has long ranked last in the U.S. for cumulative percentage of genomic sequencing of cases, according to federal data. The State Health Department was among the last in the country to detect the omicron variant — announcing Dec. 23 that it had found a case.
The State Health Department reports more sequences performed in its weekly epidemiology report than what appears in federal data, with the Health Department attributing the discrepancy to an issue with its system being unable to communicate with the feds.
The latest federal data show Oklahoma has sequenced only 6,880 specimens — 1% of total cases in the state. The state's epidemiology report released Wednesday shows 11,910 specimens sequenced since January, which would still be less than 2% of the total.
The next lowest state is Mississippi, at 1.84%, followed by South Dakota at 1.86% and Ohio at 1.92%. The highest are Vermont at 23.26%, Wyoming at 21.39% and Colorado at 13.46%.
Twenty-six states and Washington, D.C., are sequencing at least 4%, and 34 are at least 3%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 58.6% of new cases nationally are omicron versus 41.1% delta for the week ending Christmas Day.
But Bratzler said there is an uneven distribution of omicron across the country, leading to guesswork about how much of the recent rise in Oklahoma is attributable to omicron or delta.
Oklahoma's COVID hospitalizations have increased 6% from a week ago — a three-day average of 810 up from 761. The rise is 68% since Dec. 1, when hospitalizations were at 482. Of late, about 30% of COVID inpatients are in intensive care units.
Tulsa County's COVID-19 hospitalizations are only slightly above a week ago — 236 versus 230 — but 71% above the 138 on Dec. 1.
Bratzler noted that on Tuesday the U.S. saw its highest single day yet for new cases, at 441,000.
He said Oklahoma's daily case rate is trending upward but that its ranking among states is low because so many others are rising faster. The upper Northeast has been hit hard, he said, and Kansas has a lot of cases.
Cases in Missouri are increasing, too, he added.
"I don't think we can be complacent at this point because we've seen COVID-19 migrate into Oklahoma before," Bratzler said.
He said he thinks people can participate in New Year's Eve activities if they are vaccinated and boosted — rather than cancel plans.
He suggested limiting the size of gatherings and expressed hope that the weather will be nice enough to be outdoors rather than inside, where COVID spreads easily. And people who are indoors around a lot of people should wear a mask, he said.
"If you're around people who are at substantial risk of complications of this disease, be aware of that and do the courtesy of wearing a mask and preventing spread of the disease," Bratzler said.