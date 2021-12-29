OU Health expert: Hospitals unsure what COVID treatments to use due to sparse variant sequencing data

The state had a "fairly large jump" in COVID-19 admissions this week, and Oklahoma City hospitals are unsure which treatments to use because they don't know whether the delta or omicron variant is dominant in specific areas or Oklahoma as a whole, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.
Bratzler said two original monoclonal antibody treatments on hand aren't expected to be effective against omicron, while a newer cocktail in short supply is the only one that appears to work against the latest variant.
Bratzler said he's "fairly convinced" we're probably still experiencing "quite a bit of delta" but can't say for certain.
"We really need better information about circulating genetic variants of this virus to know how to go about treating patients," said Bratzler, who hosted a virtual briefing with journalists Wednesday before the state released its weekly data report.
Bratzler said Oklahoma City hospitals are discussing novel ways in which they might be able to discover clues as to which variant they are encountering.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health's latest epidemiology report listed no cases of omicron detected through Dec. 18.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed told the Tulsa World via email that five omicron cases have been detected in Oklahoma but that none made the Dec. 18 data cutoff date for the report released Wednesday.
OU Health announced last week that a “significant number of Tulsans” are infected with the omicron variant, which was detected Dec. 17 in Tulsa’s sewage via a broad sampling effort representative of more than 30% of the state’s population.
The first omicron case in Oklahoma was reported Dec. 21 by an outside lab, not the state's renovated Public Health Lab that transferred to Stillwater from Oklahoma City and has experienced staffing and capability woes after the controversial move made by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Of the 712 new sequences in OSDH's weekly report, all except seven were delta variant. Five were alpha, and one was mu.
Reed said sequencing isn't performed in real time and that providers must use their clinical judgements to embark on the best course of treatment with a mix of omicron and delta in Oklahoma.
"In addition, sequencing is a surveillance technique and not designed to be exhaustive of all test results," Reed wrote. "In fact, the majority of current tests, especially rapid tests, are ineligible for sequencing. However, through this surveillance method, we will continue to accumulate data that will inform providers of the likelihood of what they are seeing in the state."
Oklahoma has long ranked last in the U.S. for cumulative percentage genomic sequencing of cases, according to federal data. OSDH was among the last in the country to detect the omicron variant — announcing Dec. 23 that it had found a case.
OSDH reports more sequences performed in its weekly epidemiology report than what appears in federal data, with OSDH attributing the discrepancy to an issue with its system being unable to communicate with the feds.
The latest federal data show Oklahoma has only sequenced 6,880 specimens — or 1% of total cases. The state's epidemiology report released Wednesday showed 11,910 specimens sequenced since January, which would still be less than 2% total.
The next lowest state is Mississippi at 1.84%, followed by South Dakota at 1.86% and Ohio at 1.92%. The highest are Vermont at 23.26%, Wyoming at 21.39% and Colorado at 13.46%.
Twenty-six states and Washington D.C. are at least 4%, and 34 are at least 3%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 58.6% of new cases are omicron versus 41.1% that are delta for the week ending Christmas Day.
Bratzler said there is an uneven distribution of omicron across the country, leading to guesswork about how much of the recent rise in Oklahoma is attributable to omicron or delta.
Oklahoma's COVID hospitalizations have increased 6% from a week ago — a three-day average of 810 up from 761. The rise is 68% since Dec. 1 when hospitalizations were at 482. Of late, about 30% of inpatients are in intensive-care units.
Tulsa County's COVID-19 hospitalizations are only slightly above a week ago — 236 versus 230 — but 71% above 138 on Dec. 1.
Bratzler noted that on Tuesday the U.S. saw its highest single day yet for new cases at 441,000.
He said Oklahoma's daily case rate is trending upward but that its ranking among states is low because so many others are rising faster. The upper Northeast has been hit hard, he said, and Kansas has a lot of cases.
Missouri is growing too, he added.
"I don't think we can be complacent at this point because we've seen COVID-19 migrate into Oklahoma before," Bratzler said.
Bratzler said he thinks people can participate in New Year's Eve activities if they are vaccinated and boosted — rather than cancel plans.
He suggested limiting the size of gatherings and expressed hope the weather will be nice enough to be outdoors rather than inside, where COVID spreads easily. And if you are indoors around a lot of people, wear a mask, he said.
"If you're around people who are at substantial risk of complications of this disease, be aware of that and do the courtesy of wearing a mask and preventing spread of the disease," Bratzler said.