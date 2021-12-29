OU Health expert: Hospitals unsure what COVID treatments to use due to sparse variant sequencing data

The state had a "fairly large jump" in COVID-19 admissions this week, and Oklahoma City hospitals are unsure which treatments to use because they don't know whether the delta or omicron variant is dominant in specific areas or Oklahoma as a whole, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.

Bratzler said two original monoclonal antibody treatments on hand aren't expected to be effective against omicron, while a newer cocktail in short supply is the only one that appears to work against the latest variant.

Bratzler said he's "fairly convinced" we're probably still experiencing "quite a bit of delta" but can't say for certain.

"We really need better information about circulating genetic variants of this virus to know how to go about treating patients," said Bratzler, who hosted a virtual briefing with journalists Wednesday before the state released its weekly data report.

Bratzler said Oklahoma City hospitals are discussing novel ways in which they might be able to discover clues as to which variant they are encountering.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health's latest epidemiology report listed no cases of omicron detected through Dec. 18.