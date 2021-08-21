OU executive resigns amid sexual assault allegation

OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Oklahoma Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods resigned Friday in the wake of an allegation of sexual assault.

The university on Friday confirmed that Woods had submitted his resignation.

On Aug. 6, a woman filed a petition for a protective order against Woods in Cleveland County District Court. An emergency protective order was granted until a hearing on a request for a final protective order can be held on Sept. 2.

The petition alleges that Woods committed a sex offense against her in a parking lot on July 27. It alleges that he later harassed and stalked her.

Before he resigned, the university had put Woods on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“We are going to defend against those allegations strenuously,” Steve Stice, Woods’ attorney, told the Tulsa World on Thursday.

Woods is the former executive director of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. He is past president and CEO of the Norman Chamber and spent four years as adviser to the Oklahoma speaker of the House.

