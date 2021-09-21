OU epidemiologist estimates delta variant pushed state's population immunity to 78%, doesn't expect COVID-19 uptick until winter

Unlike in 2020, Tyungu said it's clear that classrooms in 2021 are associated with virus transmission, hot spots and outbreaks when proper mitigation strategies — such as masking — aren't used.

Children now account for more than one in five new reported cases in the U.S., she said, and nearly 30,000 children were hospitalized for COVID in August.

"The least vaccinated states ... reported the highest rates," Tyungu said.

Tyungu noted that teenagers and adolescents are hospitalized at rates lower than adults but that teens hospitalized with COVID at three times the rate compared to influenza admissions.

She said about one-third require intensive care when hospitalized and about 5% need mechanical ventilation.

Tyungu referenced two studies published this month.

One found that the hospitalization rate was 10 times higher for teens who weren't fully vaccinated, and the other found that emergency room visits and hospitalizations for teens with COVID were three times higher in states with low vaccination coverage compared to states with high uptake of the vaccine.

What might happen this winter among juveniles regarding RSV is unknown, Tyungu said.