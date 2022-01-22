 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU dean claims dismissal was retaliation
OU dean claims dismissal was retaliation

NORMAN — The dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies at the University of Oklahoma announced her dismissal from that position in a social media post late Monday.

Suzette R. Grillot said she was removed from that position on Friday evening.

In a statement posted online, Grillot wrote: "After many months of trying to prevent the new administration from minimizing international education at the university and significantly reducing support for study abroad, global awareness, international student services and multicultural inclusion, President (James) Gallogly and Provost (Kyle) Harper terminated my position as Dean."

Grillot also claimed her dismissal as dean was retaliation after she spoke out over the secrecy involved in OU Regents' presidential search that resulted in the hiring of Gallogly.

