OU College Democrats call for cancellation of Nov. 5 event featuring Ann Coulter

NORMAN - OU College Democrats called for the cancellation of a Nov. 5 event featuring Ann Coulter due to it “jeopardizing the safety of the OU community.”

According to a Tuesday release from OU College Democrats, the organization is calling for OU’s chapter of Turning Point USA to cancel its event with speaker Ann Coulter because it is a large, in-person, indoor event and will “amplify a voice of hate.”

“We are deeply alarmed about the decision to bring Ann Coulter to OU. We encourage all members of the OU community to stand together against any representations of hate or bigotry on our campus,” said OU College Democrats President Anna Hayes in the release.