OU College Democrats call for cancellation of Nov. 5 event featuring Ann Coulter

  • Updated
Democratic presidential candidate Randall Terry and Conservative commentator Ann Coulter speak to the press during a press conference prior to her appearance at a fundraiser for Terry at Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, Okla., on March 3,2012. Tulsa World File photo

NORMAN - OU College Democrats called for the cancellation of a Nov. 5 event featuring Ann Coulter due to it “jeopardizing the safety of the OU community.”

According to a Tuesday release from OU College Democrats, the organization is calling for OU’s chapter of Turning Point USA to cancel its event with speaker Ann Coulter because it is a large, in-person, indoor event and will “amplify a voice of hate.”

“We are deeply alarmed about the decision to bring Ann Coulter to OU. We encourage all members of the OU community to stand together against any representations of hate or bigotry on our campus,” said OU College Democrats President Anna Hayes in the release.

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

