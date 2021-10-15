OSU rodeo team assistant coach dies in Stillwater crash

A crash in Stillwater this week claimed the life of an Oklahoma State University rodeo team assistant coach.
Lariat Lynn Larner, 24, died Wednesday night when the Ford F-350 pickup in which she was a passenger collided with another pickup, a Ford F-150, in south Stillwater.
Police have not yet said what caused the collision but said the F-350 had five occupants and was northbound on Washington Street; the F-150 was westbound on 32nd Avenue and had two occupants.
The crash was reported about 9:20 p.m., and emergency responders found the F-150 fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses pulled its two occupants to safety, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.
Several people were injured, and three were taken to a hospital, the release states. The collision remains under investigation.
Cody Hollingsworth, the OSU rodeo team's head coach, issued a statement on social media Thursday.
"The OSU Rodeo Team and I are devastated by the loss of Lariat Larner, our assistant coach, fellow team member and friend. Lariat was an excellent competitor, but first and foremost a cherished member of our rodeo family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Larner family and everyone who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed."
Larner was originally from Stephenville, Texas.