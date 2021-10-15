OSU rodeo team assistant coach dies in Stillwater crash

A crash in Stillwater this week claimed the life of an Oklahoma State University rodeo team assistant coach.

Lariat Lynn Larner, 24, died Wednesday night when the Ford F-350 pickup in which she was a passenger collided with another pickup, a Ford F-150, in south Stillwater.

Police have not yet said what caused the collision but said the F-350 had five occupants and was northbound on Washington Street; the F-150 was westbound on 32nd Avenue and had two occupants.

The crash was reported about 9:20 p.m., and emergency responders found the F-150 fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses pulled its two occupants to safety, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Several people were injured, and three were taken to a hospital, the release states. The collision remains under investigation.

Cody Hollingsworth, the OSU rodeo team's head coach, issued a statement on social media Thursday.