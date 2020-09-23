 Skip to main content
OSU bull rider Rowdy Swanson mourned by family and rodeo world: 'He had all the heart and all the try'

OSU Rodeo Team member Rowdy Swanson

OSU Rodeo Team member Rowdy Swanson was killed Thursday while competing independently at a rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas.

 Andrea Eger

A 20-year-old Oklahoma State University student and rodeo team member will be laid to rest Wednesday in his hometown of Duncan after being killed Thursday night during the bull riding at a pro rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas.

Bull riding was Rowdy Swanson's passion. As a kid, all he dreamed of was being a professional bull rider.

"He lived for it," said his father, Jarrel Swanson. "We tried to get him to quit, but once you get it in your blood you just can't do it."

His coach called him a wonderful person and incredible teammate in a statement released Monday.

"His positivity and enthusiasm for life and rodeo influenced us all," OSU rodeo coach Cody Hollingsworth said. "Rowdy was a great young man who will be missed dearly."

