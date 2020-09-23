OSU bull rider Rowdy Swanson mourned by family and rodeo world: 'He had all the heart and all the try'

Bull riding was Rowdy Swanson's passion. As a kid, all he dreamed of was being a professional bull rider.

"He lived for it," said his father, Jarrel Swanson. "We tried to get him to quit, but once you get it in your blood you just can't do it."

His coach called him a wonderful person and incredible teammate in a statement released Monday.

"His positivity and enthusiasm for life and rodeo influenced us all," OSU rodeo coach Cody Hollingsworth said. "Rowdy was a great young man who will be missed dearly."

