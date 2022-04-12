OSU announces 'Pioneer Woman' as commencement speaker for spring graduates

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond will be the commencement speaker for Oklahoma State University’s spring 2022 graduates.
The author, businesswoman and “Food Network” star will speak May 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena for OSU’s undergraduate ceremonies, according to a news release. No tickets are required.
Drummond’s Pawhuska-based “Pioneer Woman” empire encompasses everything from TV shows and cookbooks to home furnishings and restaurants.
"(Drummond) is an inspiration and an Oklahoma treasure for her down-to-earth approach to life and leadership,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said in the news release. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity have opened Oklahoma's prairies and way of life to the masses.”
Drummond has authored seven best-selling cookbooks, several children’s books and an autobiography. She
recently appeared in a holiday movie for Discovery+.
“I’m so honored to celebrate this year’s OSU graduates, and to have the opportunity to encourage them to stay open to all that life has in store — both professionally and personally,” Drummond said in the news release.
May 7 commencement schedule
9 a.m., Ferguson College of Agriculture and College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology
12:30 p.m., Spears School of Business
3:30 p.m., College of Arts and Sciences
6:30 p.m., College of Education and Human Sciences
All are at the Gallagher-Iba Arena
