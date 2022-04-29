OSU announces partnership to create opioid alternatives that treat chronic pain without addiction

Researchers at Oklahoma State University and the University of Arizona are partnering to try to accelerate development of alternatives to opioids that treat chronic pain but don't cause addiction.

In a virtual media briefing Friday, university leaders hailed the collaboration as combining strengths to create "a new class of drugs" that address a national crisis — the opioid epidemic — and hasten what separately might take longer to accomplish.

OSU's National Center for Wellness & Recovery is the recipient of a nearly $200 million endowment from the state of Oklahoma's $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma, an opioid manufacturer.

"This is really an epidemic that has gone unnoticed," said Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU president. "The money that was created from the settlement and created the foundation really amplifies the work that can be done and the speed in which we can get new discoveries out to Oklahomans."

OSU didn't say how much of the settlement money is earmarked for the joint effort, only that some will be used and none of it will leave Oklahoma.

The National Center for Wellness & Recovery has access to about 18,000 novel research molecules from Purdue Pharma that were designed to target neuronal mechanisms associated with chronic pain and addiction, according to OSU. There also are 40,000 to 50,000 human bio-samples from consenting patients enrolled in clinical trials involving opioids and nonopioids.

Don Kyle, CEO of the National Center for Wellness & Recovery, described the team as holding a "real head start" because the molecules with which its members will begin research were designed to potentially become drugs.

"The discovery of a new molecule and demonstrating its safety in animal models and in human studies and its efficacy — this takes a long time," said Kyle, who likened the jumping off point as "pretty high on the platform" rather than the ground floor.

The researchers said the earliest deliverable drugs targeted will be a "more potent and longer lasting" way to combat opioid overdoses, which can cause severe respiratory distress and death — especially fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent and typically used to treat severe pain, especially after surgery, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Some drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, as a cheaper option because not much of it is needed to generate a high.

Kyle said naloxone — also known by the brand name NARCAN — has been effective in heroin or oxycodone overdoses. However, he said, stronger treatments than naloxone are needed to combat fentanyl.

"Someone who overdoses on fentanyl may need multiple doses of naloxone to overpower it, and even then it may not be effective," Kyle said. The National Institute on Drug Abuse "has published that there is an urgent need to find new therapies."

Frank Porreca, a University of Arizona associate research director, said the two universities "already have a plan" to create and advance that type of new drug quickly.

"This is desperately needed for first responders. It's needed for individuals that are in an opiate overdose crisis," Porreca said. "This is something that I think we're going to tackle first, then followed by efforts to develop medicines to treat chronic pain in a nonaddictive way."

Kyle said moving research into human clinical trials governed by the Food and Drug Administration can take anywhere from one to five years.

He said researchers don't have the answers yet — that's what the experiments are for — but do have some "solid ideas" with molecules "that do specific things" when tested on cells or in animals.

An open-ended question is whether that might translate into a positive result for a human clinical trial.

"I would say in rough terms, from where we sit today, we could be three years maybe from an IND (Investigational New Drug Application) or starting a clinical trial, probably," Kyle said. "But there's some uncertainty in that number."

The partnership will share resources from three research centers: the OSU Center for Health Sciences National Center for Wellness & Recovery, the University of Arizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse-funded Center for Excellence in Addiction Studies.

Grim analysis: 1.2 million opioid deaths expected in North America by 2029

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.