OSDH officials call hospital overcrowding 'preventable' if Oklahomans get vaccinated

Frye said he now is working to understand any capacity discrepancies between hospitals and the state and how to close them if possible, but he said patient care must come first.

In the short game, Frye said vaccination is the way to relieve the burden on hospitals and prevent future COVID outbreaks. But for the long-term future of the state, he said Oklahoma must increase its number of nurses.

Oklahoma ranks in the top five in the nation for weekly COVID-19 deaths per capita and COVID admissions per inpatient bed, according to the latest federal data.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said 96% of COVID deaths in Oklahoma are of unvaccinated people. State data since July show that more than 90% of those hospitalized with COVID are individuals who haven’t been vaccinated.

“Breakthrough and reinfection rates are also low in our state,” Reed said. “This tells us two things: that vaccines work to keep you from getting severely ill and that our current hospitalization rates are absolutely preventable if more people get the vaccine.”

Reed said that of the relatively few deaths of vaccinated people in Oklahoma — 86 — about 80% had known comorbidities and about 85% were in the 65-and-older demographic.