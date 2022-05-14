OSBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Sallisaw

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they have received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to initial findings from OSBI, the Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning saying a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64. The caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle. The driver was able to avoid hitting the man.

An officer was dispatched to the location and attempted to speak with the man. He then produced a knife and threatened the officer with the weapon.

The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man to drop the knife. The officer then fired their weapon and struck him, OSBI said.

The officer called EMS and began rendering aid to the man. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

OSBI said the shooting occurred on tribal land and falls under the McGirt ruling.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

