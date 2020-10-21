OSBI investigating after Cherokee County deputy shoots, kills man who threw spear

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate after a Cherokee County deputy shot and killed a man who threw a spear at him.

Deputies were called to a home in Cookson, a small town near Lake Tenkiller, after midnight Wednesday, Oct. 14, on a report of a man who said he "needed the police," Sheriff Jason Chennault said.

"That's all he would say," Chennault said, adding that the caller wouldn't answer subsequent calls from dispatchers.

Two deputies responded, and they encountered a man, later identified as Jericho Wynos, holding a spear outside the home.

Wynos reportedly became aggressive with the deputies and raised the spear, refusing their commands to drop it.

He then threw the spear, striking one of the deputies, Curtis Elkins, in his hands.

Chennault said Elkins suffered minor injuries but shot Wynos as he reached for two other knives strapped to his person. Wynos was able to arm himself with at least one of the them before he was struck twice in the torso.

Deputies rendered aid, but the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. They later found a third knife on his person.