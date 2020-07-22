OKLAHOMA CITY — After years of waiting, the Osage Nation has finally received federal approval to put land into trust that will enable it to build new tribal casinos near Bartlesville and Pawhuska.
Near Bartlesville, the Osage Nation is planning to build a 57,400-square-foot casino and a hotel with 150 rooms and about 11,800 square feet of meeting space, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The casino will be built on 125 acres about 2 miles west of Bartlesville along U.S. 60.
In Pawhuska, 63.1 acres along Oklahoma 99/U.S. 60 were placed into trust for gaming and other purposes.