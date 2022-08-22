Osage County deputy killed in Friday collision was T-boned by vehicle driven by 14-year-old, OHP says

An Osage County deputy who was killed in a collision on his way to work Friday morning was T-boned by a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old girl from Kansas, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon.

Capt. William Hargraves, 44, was driving east on U.S. 60 north of Fairfax when a 2008 Lexus that was southbound on Oklahoma 18 collided with his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup just before 8 a.m., troopers said.

The Lexus then hit a third vehicle, whose driver, a Tulsa man, reportedly was not injured.

Hargraves’ pickup then hit a utility pole, and Hargraves died at the scene from multiple injuries. He reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

The teenager was pinned in her vehicle for more than three hours before being rescued by Shidler firefighters, but she and her passenger, a Foreaker woman, reportedly were not injured.

Southbound traffic on Oklahoma 18 has a stop sign with a sign that crossing traffic does not stop, Google Earth shows.