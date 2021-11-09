Opioid public nuisance ruling reversed by Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has overturned a $465 million verdict against drug maker Johnson & Johnson for its alleged role in the opioid epidemic.
“We hold the opioid manufacturer’s actions did not create a public nuisance,” say the opinion, which was published early Tuesday. “The district court erred in extending the public nuisance statute to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of prescription drugs.”
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman oversaw the bench trial.
The high-profile lawsuit was the hallmark of former Attorney General Mike Hunter, who abruptly resigned the post in May, citing personal reasons.
Hunter blamed the high amount of opioid addiction in the state on the marketing techniques of drug makers, and Balkman agreed. The drug makers appealed Balkman’s decision, and the state cross appealed, seeking more in damages.
Hunter filed the suit June 30, 2017, alleging that the drug maker created a public nuisance, a legal distinction traditionally applied to land or property use.
The district court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $465 million to fund one year of the state’s abatement plan, through which the court would appropriate money to 21 government programs to combat opioid abuse, according to the ruling.
But the district court held Johnson & Johnson responsible to abate alleged harms done by all opioids, not just the ones it made and sold, according to the opinion.
“Applying the nuisance statutes to lawful products as the State requests would create unlimited and unprincipled liability for product manufacturers; this is why our Court has never applied public nuisance law to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of lawful products,” according to the opinion.
The duty of the maker is to put lawful, nondefective products on the market, the ruling says.
“There is no common law tort duty to monitor how a consumer uses or misuses a product after it is sold,” according to the opinion. “Without control, a manufacturer cannot remove or abate the nuisance — which is the remedy the State seeks from J&J in this case.”
Public nuisance claims deal with local problems, not policy problems, the opinion says.
The ruling says the district court stepped into the shoes of the Legislature by creating and funding a government program.
“This Court defers the policy-making to the legislative and executive branches and rejects the unprecedented expansion of public nuisance law,” the order says.
The vote was 5-1, with two justices disqualifying themselves and one recusing.
“We recognize the opioid crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue, and we have deep sympathy for everyone affected,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. “The Company's actions relating to the marketing and promotion of these important prescription pain medications were appropriate and responsible.
“Today the Oklahoma State Supreme Court appropriately and categorically rejected the misguided and unprecedented expansion of the public nuisance law as a means to regulate the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products, including the Company's prescription opioid medications.”
Attorney General John O’Connor, who Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed to replace Hunter, issued a statement.
“The judgment holding Johnson & Johnson accountable for their deceptive actions was a huge victory for Oklahoma citizens and their families who have been ravaged by opioids,” he said.
“I am disappointed in the decision. Our staff will be exploring options. We are still pursuing our other pending claims against opioid distributors who have flooded our communities with these highly addictive drugs for decades. Oklahomans deserve nothing less.”
Tuesday's ruling by the Supreme Court did not affect separate settlements the state has made with drug makers Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals.