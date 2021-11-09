Opioid public nuisance ruling reversed by Oklahoma Supreme Court

The district court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $465 million to fund one year of the state’s abatement plan, through which the court would appropriate money to 21 government programs to combat opioid abuse, according to the ruling.

But the district court held Johnson & Johnson responsible to abate alleged harms done by all opioids, not just the ones it made and sold, according to the opinion.

“Applying the nuisance statutes to lawful products as the State requests would create unlimited and unprincipled liability for product manufacturers; this is why our Court has never applied public nuisance law to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of lawful products,” according to the opinion.

The duty of the maker is to put lawful, nondefective products on the market, the ruling says.

“There is no common law tort duty to monitor how a consumer uses or misuses a product after it is sold,” according to the opinion. “Without control, a manufacturer cannot remove or abate the nuisance — which is the remedy the State seeks from J&J in this case.”

Public nuisance claims deal with local problems, not policy problems, the opinion says.