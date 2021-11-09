Opioid public nuisance ruling reversed by Oklahoma Supreme Court on appeal by drugmakers

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has reversed a trial court decision ruling that opioid drugmakers created a public nuisance in the state.

According to the ruling published early Tuesday, the state had counter-appealed when opioid manufacturers filed an appeal after a $465 million verdict from Judge Thad Balkman.

"We hold the opioid manufacturer's actions did not create a public nuisance. The district court erred in extending the public nuisance statute to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of prescription opioids," the ruling states.

"In reaching this decision, we do not to minimize the severity of the harm that thousands of Oklahoma citizens have suffered because of opioids. However grave the problem of opioid addiction is in Oklahoma, public nuisance law does not provide a remedy for this harm."

Among named plaintiffs were Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals.