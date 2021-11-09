Opioid public nuisance ruling reversed by Oklahoma Supreme Court on appeal by drugmakers

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has reversed a trial court decision ruling that opioid drugmakers created a public nuisance in the state.
According to the ruling published early Tuesday, the state had counter-appealed when opioid manufacturers filed an appeal after a $465 million verdict from Judge Thad Balkman.
"We hold the opioid manufacturer's actions did not create a public nuisance. The district court erred in extending the public nuisance statute to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of prescription opioids," the ruling states.
"In reaching this decision, we do not to minimize the severity of the harm that thousands of Oklahoma citizens have suffered because of opioids. However grave the problem of opioid addiction is in Oklahoma, public nuisance law does not provide a remedy for this harm."
Among named plaintiffs were Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals.
"The district court held J&J liable under Oklahoma’s public nuisance statute for conducting 'false, misleading, and dangerous marketing campaigns' about prescription of opioids," the ruling by the state Supreme Court reads. "The district court ordered that J&J pay $465 million to fund one year of the State's Abatement Plan, which consisted of the district court appropriating money to 21 government programs for services to combat opioid abuse. The amount of the judgment against J&J was not based on J&J's percentage of prescription opioids sold. The district court also did not take into consideration or grant J&J a set-off for the settlements the state had entered into with the other opioid manufacturers.
"Instead, the district court held J& J responsible to abate alleged harms done by all opioids, not just opioids manufactured and sold by J&J."
The Supreme Court justices in their ruling agreed the case brings up the question of liability in perpetuity, which has been rejected in Oklahoma case law.
“The common law criminal- and property-based limitations have shaped Oklahoma’s public nuisance statute," the ruling states. "Without these limitations, businesses have no way to know whether they might face nuisance liability for manufacturing, marketing, or selling products, i.e., will a sugar manufacturer or the fast food industry be liable for obesity.”
