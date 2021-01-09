Only COVID-19's 'sickest of the sick' admitted as hospitals improvise to handle surge. Some ways are sustainable; others, like putting patients in hallways, aren't.

Oklahoma hospitals want a break, but worsening COVID-19 indicators aren't pointing toward a reprieve yet.
Some hospitals are putting patients in hallways, renovating conference rooms into ERs, converting entire wings into COVID units, limiting nonemergency procedures and surgeries, and admitting only the "sickest of the sick" COVID patients, according to health experts.
Some areas are practicing to a degree under crisis standards of care. In rural Oklahoma, some medical professionals are performing treatments with which they aren't familiar or comfortable. Some patient transfers for higher levels of care are delayed by several hours or even a couple of days.
Hospitals have improvised and scrambled to spawn another 1,000-plus beds since an October census of hospital beds for the state's third surge plan, according to state data. The pandemic has forged some seemingly sustainable innovations that lead to operational efficiencies and more outpatient care, but those in health care say capacity expansion itself isn't indefinite.
"It's no big secret that our nursing shortage existing prior to the pandemic is now kind of crippling us to some extent," said Dr. Jennifer Clark, who leads Project ECHO's COVID-19 data sessions. "We don't have the staff to take care of between 1,000 and 2,000 extra hospitalizations."
Project ECHO is an effort by the OSU Center for Health Sciences to deliver medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.
Oklahoma reported a record 1,994 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday. The state on Jan. 1 stopped reporting the number of persons under investigation — or PUIs — for COVID in hospitals, which deflates what the number of COVID hospitalizations would have been under last year's counting protocols. (PUIs averaged about 63 per day in December.)
PUIs historically were included in the calculation because a PUI soaks up the same resources as a COVID-positive patient until proven not to have the disease.
The state has been above 1,000 COVID patients in hospitals since November. ICU bed availability has hovered between 3% and 7% since that time, with 34 to 67 open ICU beds across the state at a given point in time.
The capacity crunch has been more pressing in the Oklahoma City metro area, which state data show has the highest numbers and percentages of coronavirus patients.
Clark has described the coronavirus wave as "almost overtaking our ability to take care of folks." Medical professionals are being plucked from other areas to help with COVID care.
For example, she said, pediatric physicians are offering help in adult hospitals. And some outpatient primary-care providers have moved to inpatient settings to help hospital doctors.
"Your non-COVID, kind of run-of-the-mill hospital patients are being cared for by people coming in who are either volunteers or part of the health care system and pulled out of their traditional roles to deal with the crisis situation," Clark said.
And not only are medical providers being shuffled to hospital care and volunteers are helping out, but health workers are picking up extra shifts and working long hours to meet the needs of so many patients.
Amy Petitt, an intensive care nurse with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, has described how she and her colleagues are physically and emotionally spent as they put in 50 to 60 hours a week.
During a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference in December, Petitt discussed how hospital employees can encounter as much death in a day as they used to in a week, with COVID patients among the sickest they've seen.
She said her patients often require intubation, PICC lines, pharmacological paralysis, sedation, blood pressure medication and dialysis.
They also need to be turned onto their stomachs. Petitt said it takes three or four nurses to turn a single patient, and that becomes a strain with several patients on a shift.
"Everybody has stepped up, taking higher acuity patients and higher patient loads," Petitt said. "It's not sustainable in the long run, and we need the community's help."
Gov. Kevin Stitt's office didn't answer written questions for this article about his handling of the pandemic as the ongoing surge ranks Oklahoma among the worst nationally in COVID hospitalizations, new cases and test positivity.
Carly Atchison, a spokesperson for the governor, did offer a statement.
"Governor Stitt encourages every Oklahoman to wear a mask and remains focused on keeping our economy open, getting kids back into the classroom and distributing the COVID vaccine quickly and efficiently," Atchison wrote.
'Sickest of the sick' only
Clark said crises standards of care come down to three aspects: staff, space and stuff.
In the pandemic's infancy, the state struggled with personal protective equipment — or stuff.
Crisis standards of care is a guide to inform ethical decisions during “resource shortfalls” such as pandemics or natural disasters, which addresses factors that inform who might receive life-saving care and who won't be based on the likelihood of survival in worst-case scenarios.
The two issues for some time now have been staff and space, with the emphasis on staff. A bed does no good if there aren't staff to tend to the patient in it.
"People are coming in and going out being treated for COVID-19, and only the sickest of the sick are being put in the hospital," Clark said.
Clark is a former hospital administrator and an expert in health care delivery sciences. Generally, during winters, she said, hospitals already run at capacity — businesses operating on the margins — as more people come down with sicknesses.
So hospitals are scrubbing some nonemergency operations, she said, but delays in intervention and preventative care can lead to longer-term health problems. Health experts still encourage people to seek out such needed care, reassuring patients that stringent COVID precautions are in place, rather than put it off and risk future complications.
But the health care system is trying to treat as many people from home as possible to preserve what stretched capacity remains by working with community agencies that provide home health or hospice care, as well as through telemedicine.
Clark said some who traditionally would be admitted for an illness are ranked a lower priority under current circumstances amid scarce resources. The hospital might not be the best place for care now, she said, although it would be in an ideal scenario.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum sounded alarms about the issue locally in November.
Bynum said a person's respiratory system must be in "bad enough" condition or "in danger of collapse" to be admitted to a hospital in Tulsa for COVID-19.
At the time, confirmed cases in hospitals were about 1,200 statewide. Now confirmed COVID hospitalizations are above 1,900 and have nearly eclipsed 2,000 in recent days.
Rural hospitals struggle
Smaller facilities have medical personnel who aren't comfortable or familiar with the specialized care required by the novel coronavirus, said Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association.
She explained that rural hospitals provide good basic care — some even specialized — but the state's health system is built on the premise of transferring complex cases to higher levels of care.
With the COVID onslaught, Davis said transfers are taking longer and patients who need more complex care are being held in rural communities.
In response, OU Health on Wednesday launched a series of virtual panel discussions to assist regional and rural hospitals "struggling to manage the historic and unprecedented demand for healthcare services directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.
Each weekly panel will feature three to five specialists with expertise in pulmonology, respiratory therapy, emergency and critical care medicine, trauma, nursing, pharmacy, infectious disease and infection prevention.
"These webinars will foster greater confidence among our state’s frontline workers, who learn not only the best practices related to COVID-19 patient care, but also timely insights to protect themselves, their families and immediate communities to the greatest possible extent as the pandemic continues," said John Zubialde, executive dean of the OU College of Medicine, in a statement.
Davis said hospitals are improvising but that there are boundaries.
The state and public must understand that hospitals aren't able to keep adding capacity in perpetuity, she said.
Staffing ratios for patients have been adjusted to help accommodate needs, she said, especially with health professionals who must be quarantined when exposed to COVID.
There are tired but devoted health care professionals performing extraordinary feats, she said.
"Literally our hospitals are doing a lot, and they keep stepping up to the plate, and it's because of the dedication of their workforce to say, 'We've got to figure this out,'" Davis said. "We've seen hospitals take conference spaces down, change wings to COVID patient care, and we know that in some hospitals hallways are being used."
Sustainable innovations
Hospitals also are implementing or formalizing operational innovations that are sustainable to create efficiencies that help generate more staffed bed availability.
Dr. Anuj Malik, director of infection control at Ascension St. John, said some are seemingly as simple as doctors prioritizing the ordering of tests, labs and imaging earlier in the day to hasten appropriate discharges.
It's the same with physical therapy or case management, he said, as well as ordering oxygen to patients' homes if they are "over the hump" and can care for themselves safely as they ween off oxygen therapy.
Or, for example, some people need antibiotics delivered by IV each day. If home health isn't an option because a person is under- or uninsured, Malik said, the hospital can assume the cost to free up a bed and have the person show up daily at the infusion suite as an outpatient.
"We might be able to create a few extra beds a day as a result of that," Malik said.
Malik said the hospital has introduced the concept of a nurse team, where one trained ICU nurse rotates with two who aren't trained in critical care to relieve some burden and teach them.
St. John also has deployed a functional staffing system in which people who go through training and orientation are paid in shifts to help out on the floor to free up nurses and nursing assistants.
"They help with tasks. Go drop this sample off at the lab. Please print out this paper and give it to doctors or get it signed by doctors X, Y and Z," Malik said. "If a family member comes up and says the patient needs a glass of water and ice — things like that — that doesn't require any kind of special training or a license."
Malik said he doesn't worry as much about resource constraints as he did during COVID-19's early stages. St. John hasn't canceled elective procedures yet, he said.
Sure, he added, his hospital is in the same boat as all other ones with respect to tight bed availability and nursing resources. But limitations fluctuate over time, and hospitals and workers have seemed to find a way to pull through each time, one way or another.
"I think that some of the things that will persist after COVID is over — just like we now think that there will be flexibility in terms of remote work in companies and corporations — I think the impact of this pandemic will be some new things that we've learned that we can use to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, improve quality and communication," Malik said.
Featured video: U.S. hits record number of COVID hospitalizations