Only COVID-19's 'sickest of the sick' admitted as hospitals improvise to handle surge. Some ways are sustainable; others, like putting patients in hallways, aren't.

"We might be able to create a few extra beds a day as a result of that," Malik said.

Malik said the hospital has introduced the concept of a nurse team, where one trained ICU nurse rotates with two who aren't trained in critical care to relieve some burden and teach them.

St. John also has deployed a functional staffing system in which people who go through training and orientation are paid in shifts to help out on the floor to free up nurses and nursing assistants.

"They help with tasks. Go drop this sample off at the lab. Please print out this paper and give it to doctors or get it signed by doctors X, Y and Z," Malik said. "If a family member comes up and says the patient needs a glass of water and ice — things like that — that doesn't require any kind of special training or a license."

Malik said he doesn't worry as much about resource constraints as he did during COVID-19's early stages. St. John hasn't canceled elective procedures yet, he said.

Sure, he added, his hospital is in the same boat as all other ones with respect to tight bed availability and nursing resources. But limitations fluctuate over time, and hospitals and workers have seemed to find a way to pull through each time, one way or another.