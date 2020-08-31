 Skip to main content
One punch at Oklahoma City nightclub leads to death, criminal charge

One punch at Oklahoma City nightclub leads to death, criminal charge

  2020-08-31
Aaron Waller

Aaron Waller

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a couple of basic ways, what happened at a dance spot in Oklahoma City's Bricktown last December started out like a lot of the bar fights that before the pandemic had become sort of a rite of passage for young men across the country.

It was late, drinking may have been involved and one guy felt slighted by another.

What was unusual about the altercation at the Bloom Nightclub on Dec. 7 — just after midnight — was that it was over in a single punch.

And that punch turned out to be deadly.

