A man was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Cody Brown, 36, of Red Oak was driving west on Oklahoma 1 — which becomes the Talimena National Scenic Byway — when his 2001 GMC Yukon ran off the road on a curve and hit a tree about 4½ miles east of Talihina around 4:15 a.m., an OHP report states.

Brown had not been wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report adds.

Troopers said it was raining at the time and that Brown was driving too fast for the conditions on the curve.