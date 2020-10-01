 Skip to main content
One killed, two injured in crash near Dewey

One killed, two injured in crash near Dewey

OHP stock car

Patrol cars sit outside the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop B headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file 

 Matt Barnard

One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a crash near Dewey in Washington County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say two vehicles were involved about 11:35 a.m. on U.S. 75 at County Road 1200. 

Carol Fink, 77, of Dewey, was driving one of the vehicles involved, a 2002 Toyota Rav-4, the report states. She was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. 

Her passenger, a 66-year-old Dallas, Oregon, man, was hospitalized in fair condition, the report states. 

A 61-year-old Coffeyville, Kansas, woman driving the other vehicle involved, a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette, was hospitalized in good condition, the report states. 

All those involved were wearing their seat belts, according to the report, and Fink and her passenger were pinned for about half an hour while Dewey and Copan firefighters worked to extricate them. 

Fink's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, as does the cause of the crash. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

