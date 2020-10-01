One killed, two injured in crash near Dewey

One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a crash near Dewey in Washington County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say two vehicles were involved about 11:35 a.m. on U.S. 75 at County Road 1200.

Carol Fink, 77, of Dewey, was driving one of the vehicles involved, a 2002 Toyota Rav-4, the report states. She was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

Her passenger, a 66-year-old Dallas, Oregon, man, was hospitalized in fair condition, the report states.

A 61-year-old Coffeyville, Kansas, woman driving the other vehicle involved, a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette, was hospitalized in good condition, the report states.

All those involved were wearing their seat belts, according to the report, and Fink and her passenger were pinned for about half an hour while Dewey and Copan firefighters worked to extricate them.

Fink's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, as does the cause of the crash.

