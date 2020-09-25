One killed, five injured in Sequoyah County crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and five others were injured in a Sequoyah County crash Thursday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Travis Tullos, 31, of Gore was pronounced dead at the scene at U.S. 64 about 2 miles west of Vian, according to an OHP report.

Troopers are still investigating how the crash occurred but say the second vehicle involved, a pickup driven by a 30-year-old Vian woman, also held four children ranging in age from 3 to 14.

The occupants of the second vehicle were treated at Tulsa hospitals and released, according to the report.

Troopers don't know whether Tullos was wearing his seat belt during the crash but say each occupant of the second vehicle was wearing their seat belts except for two 3-year-olds.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

