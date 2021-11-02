One hospitalized after flash fire at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

A flash fire at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant on Tuesday afternoon sent one employee to the hospital, the plant said in a Facebook post.

The fire started at 1:30 p.m. and was put out by the building's fire-suppression system, the post states. The injured employee was taken to a hospital with burns, and nine other employees who were in the area "were assessed at the site and did not need hospitalization."

The incident was handled by the plant's Fire Department.

The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant receives, stores, ships, produces, renovates and demilitarizes conventional ammunition and provides centralized ammunition management for training ammunition and contingency stocks for army units in the southwest region.

"MCAAP is the Department of Defense's premier bomb and missile warhead loading facility," it says on its Facebook page.