One dead, two injured in fatal crash Friday in Lincoln County

A Prague woman is dead and two others are injured after a fatal collision in Lincoln County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Friday on Highway 62 near S 3560 road, westbound east of Prague, OK. 

A woman driving a 2002 GMC Envoy was driving westbound on Highway 62 when she struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado in the eastbound lane head on causing the vehicle to roll off the roadway, according to OHP.

The driver of the GMC Envoy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition. A passenger of the first vehicle was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, also in critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. All parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

