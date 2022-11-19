One dead, two injured in crash in Cherokee County

A California man is dead and two others were injured in a collision in Cherokee County Friday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported.
Dead is Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, CA.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m. on US-62 about 5 miles east of Tahlequah.
According to OHP, Vasquez was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on US-62 when he crossed the center line striking a 2016 Toyota Tundra heading eastbound. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tundra was admitted to the hospital in fair condition while a passenger in the Tundra was treated for injuries and released.
The cause on the collision is currently under investigation. Vasquez was not wearing his seatbelt according to the report.