Omicron's risk of reinfection higher, but boosters still provide significant protection, state epidemiologist says

As omicron spreads wildly out of control in Oklahoma and overwhelms hospitals, the state’s chief medical officer emphasized COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots do significantly help protect against infection by the latest variant.

Dr. Gitanjali Pai said Wednesday that studies show the risk of reinfection with omicron is higher than for previous variants. Pai said current vaccines are still effective against omicron if antibody levels are high enough — even with so many mutations to the spike protein.

The virus’s spike protein attaches to human receptors and is the target of the vaccines to recognize the invaders and engage the body’s immune response against them.

“While we may expect that this variant might evade antibodies to some extent, it will likely still remain vulnerable to immune cells that destroy it once it enters the body,” Pai said.

Pai explained those two layers of protection that make omicron less likely to completely evade immunity.

First are antibodies already circulating in your body to defend against the virus colonizing your healthy cells. Secondly, there are T-cells — or immune cells — that mobilize to destroy infected cells after an infection occurs.