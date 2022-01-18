Omicron wave hurting hospital care: Rural Oklahoma patient with kidney failure because of COVID dies while awaiting transfer

Integris also has hospitals in Grove and Miami in northeastern Oklahoma, and Watson said the situation is dire across the state — not just Oklahoma City.

There "really is no ICU margin whatsoever" that Watson is aware of in Oklahoma.

And it's not just COVID patients who are negatively affected.

Watson highlighted individuals who need dialysis to filter their blood because their kidneys can't.

"Dialysis absolutely is a regional crisis right now," Watson said. "It is horrifying, actually, the number of patients that are in desperate need. And we, frankly, may be able to get machines, but that doesn't mean that we have the staff that know how to run them.

"And our alternative requires ICU level of care if we don't have dialysis machines."

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said the state feels like "we're about peaked and coming down the other side of it," though no medical or public health expert shared his viewpoint during their own separate media briefings.

Bratzler said Oklahoma is "a good week to 10 days behind the East Coast" and that he expects the state trends to continue upward.