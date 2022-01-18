Omicron wave hurting hospital care: Rural Oklahoma patient suffering kidney failure because of COVID dies while awaiting transfer

The COVID-19 wave is overwhelming Oklahoma hospitals and hurting patient care, with some who are unable to get the care they need in a timely fashion as health leaders plead for the public's help.
A rural Oklahoma hospital couldn't find a place — in state or out — to transfer a patient to a higher level of care whose kidneys began to fail because of COVID-19.
The person died in that rural hospital, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, after the physician had reached out to five hospitals in five states.
"I know this particular physician did call Tulsa and all the hospitals and couldn't find a bed for the patient across Oklahoma and went to other states looking for a bed," Bratzler said. "I just think that's becoming increasingly common."
Several hospital and public health leaders on Tuesday described how overburdened the state's hospital system is — not just health care worker shortages but medical supplies too — from the omicron variant-fueled wave, in two separate virtual updates with reporters.
"This time it feels and sometimes even looks like a warzone," said Dr. Julie Watson, chief medical officer for INTEGRIS.
Watson hosted a joint briefing with the Oklahoma City area's other three hospital systems to urge "compassion and compliance" to slow the spread of the disease and help exhausted health care workers.
She said patients are housed in hallways and sometimes closets as emergency rooms are overflowing and wait times can exceed 24 hours for an intensive-care bed. Supply chain issues periodically create shortages of saline, syringes, test tube setups or IV flushes. Surgeries are being canceled.
Patti Davis, the Oklahoma Hospital Association's president, during the regular Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID briefing said the latest surge feels like the worst one yet.
Davis said Oklahoma hospitals are in need of not only medical professionals but personnel to move patients, clean environments and offer food service — basic operational needs. Some CEOs and administrators are stepping up to help fill those holes.
"My biggest concern right now is how long is it going to take until we peak and what that looks like," Davis said. "This is concerning. It's the heartbreak of asking our health care professionals and others to just hang on, hang on — we don't know when that peak will occur.
"We're hoping that it happens sooner rather than later, but this feels certainly worse than the other two situations — of surges that we've been through to date."
INTEGRIS also has hospitals in Grove and Miami in northeast Oklahoma. Watson said the situation is dire across the state — not just Oklahoma City.
There "really is no ICU margin whatsoever" that Watson is aware of in Oklahoma.
And it's not just COVID patients who are negatively affected.
Watson highlighted individuals who need dialysis to filter or clean their blood because their kidneys can't.
"Dialysis absolutely is a regional crisis right now," Watson said. "It is horrifying, actually, the number of patients that are in desperate need. And we, frankly, may be able to get machines, but that doesn't mean that we have the staff that know how to run them.
"And our alternative requires ICU level of care if we don't have dialysis machines."
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said the state feels like "we're about peaked and coming down the other side of it," though no medical or public health expert shared his viewpoint during their own separate media briefings.
Bratzler said Oklahoma is "a good week to 10 days behind the East Coast" and that he expects the state trends to continue upward.
Stitt said more patients are coming into hospitals with COVID rather than because of the disease. The percentage of COVID patients requiring intensive care has dropped to the low 20s from historical averages of around 33%, according to state data.
However, unspoken was that COVID positive patients still soak up more hospital resources than average and require isolation to protect health care workers and other patients.
"The good news with omicron is it doesn't seem to be as dangerous as far as going to the hospital," Stitt said, later acknowledging that some people do get "very sick" with it. "Our hospital numbers are not as high as they were back in January (2021)."
While accurate to say that COVID hospitalizations aren't as high as in the winter surge a year ago, the governor's comment left out context. Vaccines weren't widely available at that point and more caregivers were available to treat patients.
The state's COVID hospitalizations right now are nearing the delta wave's high from the summer, when vaccine was plentiful and many were vaccinated. But fewer caregivers remain in the profession than a year ago, creating a capacity crunches at lower hospitalization peaks.
For example, the four OKC hospital systems say they now have 300 fewer staffed beds than a year ago.
And Watson said the four systems estimate more than 1,000 of their health care workers are unable to come in currently because they are in quarantine, isolation or homebound to watch children as schools move to virtual because of how widespread the disease is.
Despite their best efforts, Watson said, hospitals aren't able to care for patients the way they normally do as staffing shortages "have nearly crippled our already limited staff," similar to airlines and schools.
"We can't accept patients from rural hospitals; those patients need us," Watson said. "They need our doctors, our clinicians and they can't come. We are telling you this because you need to know. This is not our choice; this is not what we want.
"We've canceled surgeries, we've pulled in our own workers from non-clinical areas to clean your rooms, to deliver trays, to open supplies on our loading docks, and we are still struggling. We can't cancel flights, and we can't go remote. Our doors are open 24 hours a day."