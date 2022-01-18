Omicron wave hurting hospital care: Rural Oklahoma patient suffering kidney failure because of COVID dies while awaiting transfer

However, unspoken was that COVID positive patients still soak up more hospital resources than average and require isolation to protect health care workers and other patients.

"The good news with omicron is it doesn't seem to be as dangerous as far as going to the hospital," Stitt said, later acknowledging that some people do get "very sick" with it. "Our hospital numbers are not as high as they were back in January (2021)."

While accurate to say that COVID hospitalizations aren't as high as in the winter surge a year ago, the governor's comment left out context. Vaccines weren't widely available at that point and more caregivers were available to treat patients.

The state's COVID hospitalizations right now are nearing the delta wave's high from the summer, when vaccine was plentiful and many were vaccinated. But fewer caregivers remain in the profession than a year ago, creating a capacity crunches at lower hospitalization peaks.

For example, the four OKC hospital systems say they now have 300 fewer staffed beds than a year ago.