Omicron wave hit hospital admission rates in rural NE Oklahoma hardest, data shows

In the 30 days leading up to Feb. 9, 66.6% of COVID hospital patients were unvaccinated individuals and 6.5% were partially vaccinated, according to the latest state data.

Kendrick said he knows the surge forced decisions at hospitals about which individuals received dialysis and who was placed in a hospital bed when either of those resources wasn’t available as the omicron-fueled wave overwhelmed Oklahoma hospitals.

“Sometimes maybe people who were sicker than we were totally comfortable with had to go home because they didn’t have a bed,” Kendrick said. “(The surge) wound up generating a lot of boarding in emergency rooms.”

Oklahoma’s daily COVID hospital admissions rate has been ranked No. 1 to No. 3 in the U.S. for a month, most recently at 16.4 per 100 inpatient beds from a high of 33.4, according to a Tulsa World analysis of federal data.

The recent three-day average of COVID hospitalizations reported Friday in the state is 1,067, which is down 36% from 1,655 a week ago and 52% from the record 2,243 on Jan. 28. Of the 1,067 COVID inpatients, 229 — or 21% — were in ICUs.