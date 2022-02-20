Omicron wave hit hospital admission rates in rural NE Oklahoma hardest, data shows

Rural areas — particularly in northeastern Oklahoma — had the highest COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the omicron variant surge, according to local real-time health data.
The metric has continued to be a concern during the past several weeks of the omicron wave, said Dr. David Kendrick of MyHealth Access Network, highlighting inpatient data for northeastern Oklahoma but also the eastern edge of the state, the Interstate 40 corridor east of Oklahoma City, the north-central region and the Panhandle for the highest rates.
“What we can say about these areas is that definitely they are rural and that Oklahoma City and Tulsa don’t seem to have as much density of admissions coming from those communities as from the others,” Kendrick said, noting that some sparsely populated ZIP codes can have high rates from only a few admissions.
Kendrick is CEO of the health information exchange based in Tulsa that he estimates holds 80% to 85% of medical records in the state. He offered the breakdown of COVID-19 hospital admission rates per capita during his weekly briefing Thursday.
Despite cases and COVID-related hospitalizations having dropped recently, Tulsa and Oklahoma City hospital intensive care units remain full, with an already-strained staff on the front lines.
“A lot of really sick people that are coming in” need higher levels of care or ICU treatment, said Sandra Harrison, vice president of legal and regulatory affairs at the Oklahoma Hospital Association.
Harrison noted on Wednesday that a rural patient hospitalized for a non-COVID issue needed a higher level of care but had to wait for three days before an ICU bed opened up anywhere in Tulsa or Oklahoma City.
“They even contemplated trying to get them in to Texas,” Harrison said during Project ECHO’s COVID update, an effort by Oklahoma State University to deliver health care knowledge to rural providers.
Kendrick noted a “pretty high chance” that a rural Oklahoman hospitalized for COVID-19 will end up in an urban hospital because many rural hospitals aren’t equipped for ventilators and have fewer resources.
“My hunch is that vaccination is playing a major role in this … and the fact that there is a difference in vaccination rates from urban to rural — in general,” Kendrick said of the worst COVID-19 hospitalization rates happening in rural areas.
Only 45.0% of the state’s rural population is fully vaccinated, compared to 55.9% of urban residents, according to the OSU Center for Health Sciences online COVID dashboard. The percentage of fully vaccinated people with booster shots in rural and urban is similar at 36.8% and 36.2%, respectively.
In the 30 days leading up to Feb. 9, 66.6% of COVID hospital patients were unvaccinated individuals and 6.5% were partially vaccinated, according to the latest state data.
Kendrick said he knows the surge forced decisions at hospitals about which individuals received dialysis and who was placed in a hospital bed when either of those resources wasn’t available as the omicron-fueled wave overwhelmed Oklahoma hospitals.
“Sometimes maybe people who were sicker than we were totally comfortable with had to go home because they didn’t have a bed,” Kendrick said. “(The surge) wound up generating a lot of boarding in emergency rooms.”
Oklahoma’s daily COVID hospital admissions rate has been ranked No. 1 to No. 3 in the U.S. for a month, most recently at 16.4 per 100 inpatient beds from a high of 33.4, according to a Tulsa World analysis of federal data.
The recent three-day average of COVID hospitalizations reported Friday in the state is 1,067, which is down 36% from 1,655 a week ago and 52% from the record 2,243 on Jan. 28. Of the 1,067 COVID inpatients, 229 — or 21% — were in ICUs.
Tulsa County’s COVID hospitalizations were at 282, which is 33% below a week ago and 49% lower than its record 548 on Jan. 29. The 72 COVID inpatients in ICUs accounted for 26% of total COVID hospitalizations in Tulsa County.
The four Oklahoma City hospital systems — SSM Health St. Anthony, OU Health, Mercy, and Integris Health — reported only two intensive care beds available among them Friday afternoon even as COVID hospitalizations recede.
The two available ICU beds were at Integris, which reported having 16 patients holding in its ER while waiting for an inpatient or ICU bed to open — the same as on Wednesday. Mercy said seven patients were in its ER waiting for an open bed — also the same as on Wednesday.
OU Health and Integris Health each received teams of military medical personnel about a month after aid was requested and more than a week after the state’s record peak for COVID hospitalizations.
Saint Francis Health System and Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa applied for military help, too, but didn’t receive any personnel.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, noted on Wednesday that hospitalizations are coming down in part because ICU patients who have struggled for some time to beat COVID are succumbing to the disease.
Bratzler said the state will continue to see deaths “for some period of time” from the omicron surge.
Oklahoma’s seven-day average of COVID deaths hit a record 66 per day Monday, dropping to 54 per day by Friday. So far 14,223 Oklahomans have died from COVID, according to the latest provisional federal data based on death certificates.
“The number of deaths has been pretty remarkable,” Bratzler said.