'Omicron is very, very serious': 41,400 lives could be saved if we double booster shots

Public health and medical experts are warning people not to take the omicron variant lightly and encouraging everyone to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Make no mistake, the omicron variant is serious even with a lesser severity than its predecessors, they say, and research suggests that significantly increasing booster dose rates in the U.S. now would save tens of thousands of lives in the coming months.

"Omicron is very, very serious," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Wednesday in a virtual briefing. "What we've seen so far is it seems to go into the bronchial tubes but not into the lungs, which is why the level of acuity isn't as high as with delta or some of the other COVID-19 strains.

"When we say that it's milder, it doesn't mean that it's milder for everybody. What people need to remember is that with the sheer proportionality and number of people getting sick, there's some people that this will not be a mild illness for — especially people who have chronic conditions, or are immunocompromised or are older."