'Omicron is very, very serious': 41,400 lives could be saved if we double booster shots

Public health and medical experts are warning people not to take the omicron variant lightly and encouraging everyone to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Make no mistake, the omicron variant is serious even with a lesser severity than its predecessors, they say, and research suggests that significantly increasing booster dose rates in the U.S. now would save tens of thousands of lives in the coming months.
"Omicron is very, very serious," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Wednesday in a virtual briefing. "What we've seen so far is it seems to go into the bronchial tubes but not into the lungs, which is why the level of acuity isn't as high as with delta or some of the other COVID-19 strains.
"When we say that it's milder, it doesn't mean that it's milder for everybody. What people need to remember is that with the sheer proportionality and number of people getting sick, there's some people that this will not be a mild illness for — especially people who have chronic conditions, or are immunocompromised or are older."
New COVID-19 cases dwarf anything Oklahoma has endured previously while hospitalizations are approaching the delta variant's peak in the summer. Historically, about 33% of COVID hospitalizations required intensive-care but that percentage during the omicron wave has been lowering to the mid- to lower 20s.
The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation supporting health care system improvements, says it used a previously developed simulation model to forecast how much COVID hospitalizations and deaths could be reduced by accelerating the pace of booster shots between January and the end of April.
Doubling the booster rate would save about 41,400 lives and prevent 406,000 hospitalizations before May. Tripling the rate would keep 63,200 individuals alive and avert 597,000 hospitalizations.
Oklahoma ranks 43rd in percentage of booster doses given as a percentage of the fully vaccinated population at 32.7%. The national average is 37.5%. And the state ranks No. 39 for percent of its population fully vaccinated at 54.1%, well under the U.S. average of 62.8%.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, described it as a "huge impact" if the country could at least double its pace of booster doses. He said it's more evidence to promote full vaccination and a booster once an individual is eligible.
“Studies have been consistent that about four months or so after you’ve had your first series of vaccines, you’re immunity starts to wane, so that’s why we strongly recommend a booster," Bratzler said.
Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an OU Health epidemiologist, explained that most antibodies circulate or stick around in our bodies for about six months.
He said that six-month time frame is unaffected by the type of infection — be it COVID, or another virus or a bacterial infection — nor by whether the antibodies come from natural infection or vaccination.
In the context of COVID, Wendelboe said the delta and omicron variants replicate rapidly — faster than our memory cells can kick in to produce more antibodies to thwart off infection.
Prior infection or vaccination does offer some help, he said, but a booster five months after the primary series greatly increases the number of antibodies already present in the body to begin fighting off an infection right away instead of a relatively delayed response from memory cells.
"In fact, the booster dose reduces your risk of infection with omicron by 25 times," Wendelboe said. "Again, that's another huge number."
Wendelboe said individuals who are unvaccinated and have never been infected can still experience quite severe disease from omicron.
Scientists have learned from omicron's spread in South Africa and the U.K. that variants are mutating to find populations that are most susceptible, he said.
"Unfortunately our children are a susceptible group, and so we are actually seeing a higher proportion of unvaccinated kids getting hospitalized with omicron," Wendelboe said.
The three-day average of pediatric hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 43 on Thursday, the highest it has been since early September as the delta wave began to subside.
Only 9.9% of Oklahoma's population ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, which is No. 44 in the U.S. The nation is at 17.9%.
Oklahoma kids ages 12 to 17 are 41.7% fully vaccinated as a demographic, which ranks 36th in the nation. The country is at 54.4%.
Featured