Okmulgee man dies in motorcycle accident in Okfuskee County
An Okmulgee man died when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup east of Okemah on Friday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Tab A. Brown, 55, was riding a 2002 Victory motorcycle south on Oklahoma 56 about 10:30 a.m. when the motorcycle, traveling at a high speed, crossed the center line where the road makes a 90-degree turn to the west and hit an eastbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup head-on, troopers said.

Brown, who troopers said was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old Okemah boy who was driving the pickup was wearing a seat belt and reportedly was not injured.

