Okmulgee County teenager dies after falling through pond ice while trying to save dog

An Okmulgee County teenager died Thursday evening when she fell through the ice on a pond while trying to save a dog, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The 17-year-old Dewar girl, whose name was not released Thursday night, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, the OHP said.

Troopers reported that she "walked out onto a frozen pond to retrieve a dog, fell through the ice and did not resurface."

Multiple agencies, including the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and Dewar's and Henryetta's fire and police departments, assisted in a search of the pond and found the girl dead.

Dewar High School has canceled Friday's classes as the community grieves over the tragedy but will have more than 10 grief counselors at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and into next week, school officials said Thursday night.

School officials did not comment on the student's drowning other than to say the Dewar "community and school are hurting."

"This situation was a tragic event, especially for the family and small town involved," Duston Todd, an investigator with the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, said.