Oklahoma's response to nonbinary birth certificate lawsuit creates stir at Capitol

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the power to make such a change resides with the legislative branch.

“This is an egregious example of executive overreach that should be corrected as soon as possible,” Treat said.

McCall said his office was "never approached" about the settlement agreement.

"The agreement is invalid and unenforceable," he said. "Slowing this down so the complete process can be followed is the proper course of action by the governor."

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the settlement was reached in May by the previous Attorney General’s Office.

"The Oklahoma State Department of Health will work with the governor and Attorney General’s Office for input and counsel on next steps," Frye said. "Our responsibility is to maintain vital statistics, and we will continue to do so in accordance with the laws of Oklahoma. Should a challenge to the previous agreement be made, we will proceed accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed a bill that would require male and female to be the only options on Oklahoma birth certificates to identify a child’s sex at birth.