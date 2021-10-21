Oklahoma's response to nonbinary birth certificate lawsuit creates stir at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma State Department of Health decision to let people designate as nonbinary on birth certificates has caused a stir at the Capitol.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel male or female is a clear gender identity.
The agency made the change in response to a lawsuit, according to online media outlet NonDoc, which first reported the story.
“I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “There is no such thing as nonbinary sex, and I wholeheartedly condemn the OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight.
“I will be taking whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values and our way of life.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Stitt must correct the issue by use of executive order.
“Unelected employees in the executive branch of government have no authority to make decisions of this magnitude,” McCall said. “The vast majority of elected House members expect the governor, as the elected leader of the executive branch, to immediately take action to follow through on his pledge to undue this.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the power to make such a change resides with the legislative branch.
“This is an egregious example of executive overreach that should be corrected as soon as possible,” Treat said.
McCall said his office was "never approached" about the settlement agreement.
"The agreement is invalid and unenforceable," he said. "Slowing this down so the complete process can be followed is the proper course of action by the governor."
State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the settlement was reached in May by the previous Attorney General’s Office.
"The Oklahoma State Department of Health will work with the governor and Attorney General’s Office for input and counsel on next steps," Frye said. "Our responsibility is to maintain vital statistics, and we will continue to do so in accordance with the laws of Oklahoma. Should a challenge to the previous agreement be made, we will proceed accordingly.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed a bill that would require male and female to be the only options on Oklahoma birth certificates to identify a child’s sex at birth.
“I was assured by the State Department of Health a couple of months ago that they had no intention of adding another sex option to birth certificates, but they recently approved a nonbinary option,” Bergstrom said. “We’re at an odd time in history where people are seemingly forgetting science and biology and casting common sense out the window.
“When babies are born, they are either born male or female based on their chromosomes and genitals. Allowing anything else to be listed on a birth certificate is ludicrous, and it’s time we clarify this in our statutes.”
In 2020, Mauree Turner, who is nonbinary, was elected to the Oklahoma House as a Democrat from Oklahoma City.
Turner could not be reached for comment.
“It is not the first time Oklahoma legislators and political leaders have opposed any steps towards inclusion or equality,” said Toby Jenkins, Oklahomans for Equality director. “We have a long history in Oklahoma of the people elected to lead us refuse to lead by leading by example by treating people with respect and compassion and trying to consider their unique needs.”
The normal pattern in Oklahoma by those in power is to use their positions to oppose legislation that would improve people’s lives and bully individuals who do not conform to societal norms or understandings, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said a person born in Oklahoma who identifies as nonbinary filed a lawsuit in federal court.
The person wanted the Office of Vital Statistics within the Oklahoma State Department of Health to offer an amended birth certificate with a nonbinary option so they could obtain accompanying documents, such as a passport, Jenkins said.
Other states have done it, Jenkins said.
Oklahoma decided to settle and agreed to a process allowing for amended birth certificates with a nonbinary designation, Jenkins said.