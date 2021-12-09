 Skip to main content
Oklahoma's Public Health Lab had issues with staffing, storing COVID-19 samples, federal report shows
Oklahoma's Public Health Lab had issues with staffing, storing COVID-19 samples, federal report shows

A COVID-19 specimen is tested at the state’s Public Health Lab in Stillwater in 2020. Before the move to Stillwater, the lab employed 11 testing personnel and four clerical staff; an increased workload was left for the  nine testing personnel with no clerical staff to help.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal investigation into Oklahoma’s Public Health Lab found that the lab lacked enough staff for the volume of testing it handles after its move to Stillwater, a report detailing the findings shows.

Corrective measures

The Health Department said it took action to address and resolve all findings in the report, including:

• Modernizing lab security

• Reviewing and adjusting staff training protocols

• Ensuring proper temperature control, storage and transportation of samples

• Resolving reporting on COVID-19 sequencing results

