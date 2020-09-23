 Skip to main content
Oklahoma's new weekly case count doubles national rate, White House report shows
breaking

Oklahoma's new weekly case count doubles national rate, White House report shows

Oklahoma COVID-19

From White House Coronavirus Task Force Sept. 20 report on Oklahoma

Oklahoma's new weekly case count per capita doubled the national average in the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Oklahoma's new weekly case rate climbed to 175 per 100,000 people, which is double the U.S. rate of 86. Comparatively, the state dropped one spot from a week ago to No. 6 in the country.

The state's positivity rate essentially held steady at 9.9% from 10.0% the prior week. Oklahoma's national ranking rose to No. 3 from No. 5 in positivity.

A third of the state — 25 counties — remain in the red for high levels of virus transmission. Two-thirds of the state have moderate to high levels of spread, or 52 counties.

"Ensuring mask utilization statewide will prevent unnecessary transmission and deaths in vulnerable communities," the task force states.

The latest report is dated Sept. 20 and is based on data from Sept. 12-18. The state releases the White House reports at noon Wednesdays.

Oklahoma has exceeded the national average for new weekly cases for eight consecutive weeks and test positivity for 11 consecutive weeks. The state has been in the White House's red zone for new weekly cases for 11 straight weeks and twice since June 29 for test positivity.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Oklahoma’s new cases (rate per 100,000)

Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100

Sept. 20: 175 (86 national average; 6th highest in U.S.)

Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)

Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)

Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)

Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)

Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)

Aug. 9: 146 (114)

Aug. 2: 186 (137)

July 26: 126 (140)

July 19: 128 (140)

July 14: 102 (119)

July 5: 69 (100)

June 29: 67 (74)

Oklahoma’s test positivity rate

Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%

Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4% national rate; 3rd highest in U.S.)

Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)

Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)

Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)

Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)

Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)

Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)

Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)

July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)

July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)

July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)

July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)

June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)

Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force

Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports

Video: Sept. 17 response from Gov. Stitt on White House report

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

