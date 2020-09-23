Oklahoma's new weekly case count doubles national rate, White House report shows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma's new weekly case count per capita doubled the national average in the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Oklahoma's new weekly case rate climbed to 175 per 100,000 people, which is double the U.S. rate of 86. Comparatively, the state dropped one spot from a week ago to No. 6 in the country.

The state's positivity rate essentially held steady at 9.9% from 10.0% the prior week. Oklahoma's national ranking rose to No. 3 from No. 5 in positivity.

A third of the state — 25 counties — remain in the red for high levels of virus transmission. Two-thirds of the state have moderate to high levels of spread, or 52 counties.

"Ensuring mask utilization statewide will prevent unnecessary transmission and deaths in vulnerable communities," the task force states.

The latest report is dated Sept. 20 and is based on data from Sept. 12-18. The state releases the White House reports at noon Wednesdays.

Oklahoma has exceeded the national average for new weekly cases for eight consecutive weeks and test positivity for 11 consecutive weeks. The state has been in the White House's red zone for new weekly cases for 11 straight weeks and twice since June 29 for test positivity.