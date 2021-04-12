Oklahoma's infrastructure needs include roads, bridges, broadband, according to White House report

Oklahoma’s infrastructure needs are outlined in a dozen areas in a state-by-state breakdown of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan to improve them.

Among areas outlined in the breakdown:

In Oklahoma there are 2,326 bridges and over 1,004 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.7% in Oklahoma and on average, each driver pays $394 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

From 2010 to 2020, Oklahoma has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion.

Oklahomans who take public transportation spend an extra 50.5% of their time commuting and non-white households are 2.2 times more likely to commute via public transportation. Thirty percent of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

Over the next 20 years, Oklahoma’s drinking water infrastructure will require $6.9 billion in additional funding.