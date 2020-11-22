Oklahoma's House Republicans mum on Trump's legal chances to overturn election results

Oklahoma’s six congressional Republicans have been fairly silent on Trump’s refusal to concede defeat and fraud claims.

Asked specifically if they knew of instances of fraud or mismanagement, none said they did, although Mullin said Trump has “valid and legal concerns.”

“Every American should want transparent elections, every legal vote counted, and election laws enforced,” said Mullin. “That’s what President Trump is fighting for and I fully support him.”

Trump’s critics say his strategy is more about throwing out votes against him on technicalities than counting all legal ones, but his efforts have uncovered some discrepancies, albeit none that would change the overall outcome of the election.

“Any instance of voter fraud, no matter how small it may seem, influences an election and should be fully investigated,” said Mullin.

Cole said he remains “confident in the U.S. election system, which provides mechanisms in every state for requesting a recount or raising other concerns related to official results. If anyone has evidence of suspicious activity that threatens the integrity of free and fair elections, they can and should make the appropriate officials aware or challenge the issue in court.”