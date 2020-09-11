Oklahoma's health system ranks next to last overall, but Medicaid expansion will improve that, report says

An aspect in which Oklahoma ranks well is age-appropriate flu or pneumonia vaccines, in which the state ranks No. 12 for adults without the vaccines.

Still, Oklahoma’s 64% who are without the vaccines is a “pretty high number,” Collins said. Put another way, only 36% of Oklahomans do receive the vaccinations.

While Oklahoma does better than other states, Collins added, others states aren’t doing well, and the national average “is not very good either,” at 69% who are without the shots.

“So if you look toward the fall and the necessity of doing a flu vaccine this fall, it should raise some concerns that Oklahoma and every state — even though Oklahoma is doing better than other states — still aren’t where they probably ought to be.”

Overall in the U.S., the report examined three key concerns that might be exacerbated by the pandemic:

Insurance coverage gains associated with the Affordable Care Act have stalled, with affordability and out-of-pocket costs worsening.

Increased prices for health care services are a major driver of overall spending growth, which has led to higher costs for consumers in commercial plans.