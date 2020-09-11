Oklahoma's health system ranks next to last overall, but Medicaid expansion will improve that, report says

Oklahoma’s health system ranks next to last overall in the U.S. but is primed for improvement after Medicaid expansion kicks in, according to the latest Commonwealth Fund analysis of 49 performance metrics.
The 2020 Scorecard on State Health System Performance rates only Mississippi as worse out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Oklahoma is one of four states to recently approve but not yet implement Medicaid expansion; 12 other states haven’t done so.
Sara Collins, a Commonwealth Fund vice president, on Thursday pointed to Oklahoma’s uninsured rate as being “really quite high” at 20% for adults ages 19-64. The U.S. rate is 12%.
Collins pointed out that the state’s uninsured rate was as high as 21% in 2014, so it hasn’t changed much.
“What we know is Medicaid expansion does lead to reductions in a state’s uninsured rate,” Collins said. “More people get coverage.”
Texas, a nonexpansion state, is the only one with a worse uninsured rate than Oklahoma, at 24%. Collins noted that a nearby state — Colorado — has a 10% rate after expanding Medicaid in 2014.
Voters narrowly approved State Question 802 on June 30 to enshrine Medicaid expansion in the Oklahoma Constitution. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 200,000 low-income Oklahomans were expected to be eligible for the health insurance program when it becomes effective July 1, 2021.
The Commonwealth Fund describes itself as a private, nonprofit foundation that supports independent research on health policy reform.
Its report notes that the 2020 scorecard rankings generally reflect 2018 data.
Drilling down a level in the performance metrics, Oklahoma is:
No. 46 in access and affordability
No. 49 in prevention and treatment
No. 49 in avoidable use and cost
No. 49 in healthy lives
No. 40 in income disparity
Collins said the state’s Medicaid expansion will help lessen premature deaths from treatable conditions and will ease cost-related access problems.
Oklahoma ranks No. 50 for deaths amenable to health care, with a rate of 129.5 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 84.5.
Primary care and the ability to manage chronic conditions are very important, Collins said, because the COVID-19 pandemic could leave vulnerable people more exposed or in worse health.
“It’s concerning in the context of what’s happening right now that the rate of preventable deaths is already so high in Oklahoma,” Collins said.
An aspect in which Oklahoma ranks well is age-appropriate flu or pneumonia vaccines, in which the state ranks No. 12 for adults without the vaccines.
Still, Oklahoma’s 64% who are without the vaccines is a “pretty high number,” Collins said. Put another way, only 36% of Oklahomans do receive the vaccinations.
While Oklahoma does better than other states, Collins added, others states aren’t doing well, and the national average “is not very good either,” at 69% who are without the shots.
“So if you look toward the fall and the necessity of doing a flu vaccine this fall, it should raise some concerns that Oklahoma and every state — even though Oklahoma is doing better than other states — still aren’t where they probably ought to be.”
Overall in the U.S., the report examined three key concerns that might be exacerbated by the pandemic:
Insurance coverage gains associated with the Affordable Care Act have stalled, with affordability and out-of-pocket costs worsening.
Increased prices for health care services are a major driver of overall spending growth, which has led to higher costs for consumers in commercial plans.
Premature deaths from treatable conditions, as well as deaths from suicide, alcohol and drug overdose, continue to affect life expectancy.
The report notes that recent job losses have widened coverage gaps that existed before the crisis because most Americans receive health insurance through an employer.
Already more likely to be uninsured, the report states that Black, Latino and other communities of color have been disproportionately burdened by COVID-19 and its economic toll.
The pandemic has driven down supply and demand for routine and elective care, according to the report, thereby exposing the vulnerability of health providers that are reliant on fee-for-service payment.
“(T)he country faces many unanswered questions on the extent to which COVID-19 and the ongoing economic fallout will contribute to suicides, deaths from alcohol and substance use, and further erosion of Americans’ life expectancy,” the report says.
