Oklahoma's Grand Lake is No. 4 on national 'Hot Lakes' list for 2023

Sipping a cold one while sunbathing on a boat may seem cruelly distant at the moment.

But folks around the country are envisioning just such a scenario at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees.

Analysts at the nation's largest lake-focused real estate broker have named Grand Lake to its Hot Lakes list for 2023 based on web searches in 2022 and available listings.

Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty ranked Grand Lake fourth on a list that includes Lake Hartwell (South Carolina/Georgia) at No. 1, Lake Keowee (South Carolina) second and Lake Sinclair (Georgia) third.

"LakeHomes.com typically experiences a spike in searches for lake homes after Christmas and at the start of the New Year," Glenn S. Phillips, Lake Home's CEO and lead economic analyst, said in a statement.

To help determine the Hot Lakes for 2023, Lake Homes reviewed statistics from more than 50 million page views in 2022 and examined current listings for lake homes and lots for sale across the country. Phillips said he expects searches for lake homes and lots to increase as spring approaches.

Grand Lake had 636,154 page views in 2022 and closed the year with 244 listings for lake homes and lots, according to lakehomes.com.

The average list price for Grand Lake homes for sale is $449,000, according to the broker. Managed by the Grand River Dam Authority, the water retreat has 1,300 miles of shoreline, covers 46,500 acres and stretches across 15 towns and four counties.

One of the top tourist attractions of the lake is Shangri-La Resort, which last summer celebrated the completion of a $12 million, indoor-outdoor activity park called The Anchor.

The Anchor is part of nearly $90 million in improvements made at Shangri-La since it was purchased in 2010 by Eddy Gibbs, former owner of Ameristar, a Tulsa-based fence company. Other Gibbs upgrades include a 119-unit hotel, conference center and 27 holes of championship golf.

Shangri-La has been honored as "Oklahoma’s No. 1 Golf Destination" by Midwest Golfing Magazine and is labeled as "Outstanding Lodging in Oklahoma" by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.