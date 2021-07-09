Oklahoma's foster care system gets clean report for the first time in a decade

For the first time since reform efforts began in 2012, Oklahoma’s foster care system has made “good faith efforts” to improve in every way that independent experts have asked for, according to the most recent progress report.

As part of the settlement to a class-action lawsuit, out-of-state child welfare experts issue reports every six month to measure progress in 30 specific “target outcomes,” and they have always found the Oklahoma Department of Human Services lacking in at least a few areas.

Not this time.

"I am pleased to see that independent experts are validating the transformational work being done by OKDHS employees to improve our state's foster care system,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “This is an important step in the process and I know Secretary Brown and his team will continue their efforts to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state."

The improvements come after years of investment from Oklahoma and DHS’ efforts to create “a safer and more effective child welfare system,” the report said. The department’s senior management team is “focused, transparent and deeply engaged” in making improves, according to the out-of-state experts, known in court documents as “co-neutrals.”