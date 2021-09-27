Oklahoma's first-dose vaccinations subside after boost amid delta variant surge

The rate of Oklahomans receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is waning with the somewhat-subsiding delta variant.
For the third straight week, first-dose vaccinations in Oklahoma have dropped. A two-month increase coincided with the rapid spread of the delta variant as it has overwhelmed hospitals and killed more than 1,300 people in the state since mid-July.
Despite the temporary boost, Oklahoma still ranks poorly in cumulative vaccinations. So far 55.9% of Oklahomans have at least one dose — No. 36 in the U.S. — and only 46.7% are fully vaccinated — No. 40 in the U.S.
Experts hoped the federal government’s full approval — removing the emergency use authorization designation of the Pfizer vaccine Aug. 23 — might spur more out of vaccine hesitancy.
In the week following approval, first-dose vaccinations in Oklahoma hit a recent crest that also coincided with this surge’s peak as far as new case counts. But those vaccination rates have declined significantly each week since.
Dr. Aaron Wendleboe, a University of Oklahoma epidemiologist who worked in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration in the pandemic’s early phases, tried to assuage concerns about the vaccine development timeline so many seemingly hold.
He offered a question to individuals who still believe the COVID vaccines were developed too quickly: What criteria or standard do you have to judge how much time must elapse before a vaccine or medicine is deemed to be safe and effective?
In his conversations, Wendelboe said he thinks people often are surprised to learn that time itself isn’t a formal criterion to evaluate the safety or effectiveness of vaccines or medicines.
“So the primary criteria actually are: how common the disease is, how much benefit people get from the vaccine or the medicine; and then how many people participate in the study,” Wendelboe said.
He said COVID-19 is “very common,” the vaccine benefits observed were “very large” and lots of people — tens of thousands — volunteered to participate in studies.
“So those three factors combined to helping us evaluate and determine that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Wendelboe said. “Of course there’s other things we could talk about, but as far as just that clinical piece, hopefully that helps just make it a little more clear about why some of that happened quickly.”
During Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly COVID briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Wendleboe made a plea for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The vaccines were rigorously tested during the clinical trials,” Wendelboe said. “Hundreds of millions have now been vaccinated, including myself and my eligible family members. And they are safe and effective.”
Wendelboe said they aren’t quite as effective against the delta variant, but they still do their job to substantially reduce your likelihood of hospitalization or death.
“So with regard to vaccines in general, they’re safe,” Wendelboe said. “They do not cause autism. They don’t cause other long-term disabilities. Obviously there are side-effects and rare complications, but the same thing could be said about water.”
There’s also the question of whether the mounting death tolls in Oklahoma and the U.S. might help convince skeptics.
After the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths last week, will the fact that 1 in 400 Oklahomans are dead from the novel coronavirus persuade unvaccinated individuals to roll up their sleeves?
“I don’t know,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, said Wednesday. “I find that people who know somebody — particularly if it’s a family member that get infected and have severe complications, hospitalization and even death — sometimes those people do begin to realize how serious this is.
“But we’ve known 650,000 Americans have died of this disease. (It’s the) third leading cause of death in the country — a preventable disease — and still people aren’t getting the vaccine. It’s a little bit hard to explain, but I’m not sure that the death statistics are enough to convince people.”
Bratzler said the way to move forward is to treat COVID-19 as the public health problem that it is, not a policy or political issue.
“It’s like measles, smallpox, polio — it’s a virus,” Bratzler said. “It spreads easily from one person to another.
“It doesn’t care what your color is, what your race is, what your religion is, what your political affiliation is. It doesn’t care. It just infects people, and in some people they get very, very sick and they die of the disease.”