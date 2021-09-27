Oklahoma's first-dose vaccinations subside after boost amid delta variant surge

In his conversations, Wendelboe said he thinks people often are surprised to learn that time itself isn’t a formal criterion to evaluate the safety or effectiveness of vaccines or medicines.

“So the primary criteria actually are: how common the disease is, how much benefit people get from the vaccine or the medicine; and then how many people participate in the study,” Wendelboe said.

He said COVID-19 is “very common,” the vaccine benefits observed were “very large” and lots of people — tens of thousands — volunteered to participate in studies.

“So those three factors combined to helping us evaluate and determine that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Wendelboe said. “Of course there’s other things we could talk about, but as far as just that clinical piece, hopefully that helps just make it a little more clear about why some of that happened quickly.”

During Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly COVID briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Wendleboe made a plea for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccines were rigorously tested during the clinical trials,” Wendelboe said. “Hundreds of millions have now been vaccinated, including myself and my eligible family members. And they are safe and effective.”