Oklahoma's diving vaccination rate won't earn state herd immunity this summer but could come 'pretty close'

Oklahoma's plummeting COVID-19 vaccination rate likely means the state won't reach herd immunity this summer.
We could be "pretty close" but short by 300,000 some individuals, according to a public health expert.
Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and University of Oklahoma public health professor, has been modeling COVID-19 trends in the state throughout the pandemic.
The daily average of prime doses administered per week has drastically declined the past six consecutive weeks — down to 2,727 from the peak of 15,382, or an 82% tumble.
"I wouldn't have predicted that the drop off would be this steep," Wendelboe said.
Wendelboe, the former state epidemiologist, calculates that a cumulative average of 12,000 prime doses must be given each day for Oklahomans to reach herd immunity by this summer. The state's cumulative average is 9,400 per day since Jan. 1, according to state data.
Oklahoma is looking at about 62% to 63% of its population — 2.5 million people — harboring immunity through either vaccination or natural infection, he said. The 70% that signals the entry threshold for herd immunity would require 2.8 million Oklahomans to have immunity.
So would that level of shortcoming portend a significant surge this fall or winter?
We'll see bumps and probably an increase in the winter, Wendelboe said, assuming vaccinated immunity lasts for a year. But not nearly as overwhelming as the surge Oklahoma suffered only months ago.
"Overall my concern is that we'll just always be at the threat of a surge if we don't hit that herd immunity," Wendelboe said.
Wendelboe noted that a cumulative average of 6,000 prime doses given per day essentially can't attain herd immunity because the 70% mark would take a full year to achieve — the length of time the model assumes vaccinated immunity will last.
From a pure numbers standpoint, he sees two distinct hurdles among the unvaccinated population tripping up the state from herd immunity pace.
There are the white conservative males who won't for political reasons, such as the anti-vaccination contingent. And there are the socially vulnerable groups who have legitimate reasons for hesitancy — some based on prior severe ethical violations in public health — or who still face barriers to access.
"We as a society need to figure out how to get more people vaccinated if we want to reach herd immunity," Wendelboe said. "It's an achievable goal, but not one that we will achieve if we keep doing what we're doing right now."
Significantly improving the current insufficient vaccination rate in the short-term isn't a promising outlook, but there is hope for somewhat of a boost as ages 12-15 are expected to be approved for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine soon.
Going forward, Wendelboe said vaccinated people likely can still engage in activities as recommended by the CDC. Those who don't want to be vaccinated will continue to harbor a higher rate of transmission, he said, but there will be some level of population immunity.
In turn, that leaves vulnerable those who can't get vaccinated for one reason or another.
A lingering question is when presumably will children younger than 12 years old be allowed to receive the vaccine. And, until that point, how will parents feel about sending young children to summer camps or school.
"Are we ever really going to get to that low level of community transmission or that herd immunity so that we can say to those parents, it's safe to send your unvaccinated youngsters to summer camp and school?" Wendelboe said. "At the current trend, we're not going to get there."
Wendelboe said COVID-19 hospitalizations the past three weeks were above what his modeling projected, which he attributes to the decline in vaccine uptake.
While that is reason for concern, he said, there shouldn't be a fear of repeating the overwhelming surge Oklahoma experienced in the fall and winter.
Wendelboe explained that countries doing well during the pandemic generally have averaged one to five cases per 100,000 people, which helps maintain control. Countries at six to 10 cases per 100,000 are more precarious and at risk of easily tipping into a surge, he said.
Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of reported cases is six per 100,000, which he said has been a pretty consistent level the past few weeks and roughly where we were 11 months ago in June.
His models indicate that Oklahoma might get down to four cases per 100,000 by Memorial Day and two per 100,000 by Independence Day.
"I'm not sounding alarm bells; I don't think we're going to have a disaster summer by any stretch of imagination," Wendelboe said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt during his State of the State address in February said his vision is "to get our summer back."
State Health Commissioner Lance Frye this past week said Oklahoma remains on pace for that goal as its numbers have dropped dramatically.
But there are still people hospitalized with and dying of COVID, he said.
"Even though we're on track to be able to get people outdoors to enjoy their summer, we're certainly not past all of this as of yet," Frye said. "We want to make sure that we keep moving forward with the diligence that we need to."
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed issued a challenge to Oklahomans to get vaccinated before Memorial Day at the end of the month.
Reed has been in charge of the state's vaccine rollout.
There have been 2,721,000 total vaccine doses administered so far in Oklahoma. Reed said he hopes to hit the 3 million mark by June 1.
"We're definitely not satisfied that we're where we need to be with this vaccination program," Reed said. "That's why we encourage everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated, please step up and get vaccinated.
"It is an unselfish act. It's something you do not just for yourself. You do it for your neighbors, you do it for your family, you do it for your friends, you do it for your community."
Wendelboe said he isn't certain how to persuade a group like white conservative males — a large chunk of Oklahoma — to get vaccinated when they aren't doing so because of political beliefs.
His focus, and that of OU's, is partnerships with community-based organizations to reach underserved individuals.
OU is working with the Homeless Alliance, Regional Foodbank, Guiding Right, Latino Community Development Agency and YWCA to provide accurate and culturally accessible information about the disease and its vaccines.
He said OU is planning to stand up onsite vaccination clinics in communities after receiving a $250,000 grant from the CDC Foundation to kickstart the service.
"We think that based on the prior research and experience that we've done, we feel more equipped to reach the vulnerable populations," Wendelboe said. "Whereas I don't have a background to say how are we going to reach the conservative white males — that only 40% of them are willing to get vaccinated.
"Maybe somebody else is poised to do that research or do that outreach. Who's going to be the voice that those folks will listen to? I'm not sure exactly who that is yet."