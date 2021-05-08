Oklahoma's diving vaccination rate won't earn state herd immunity this summer but could come 'pretty close'

Going forward, Wendelboe said vaccinated people likely can still engage in activities as recommended by the CDC. Those who don't want to be vaccinated will continue to harbor a higher rate of transmission, he said, but there will be some level of population immunity.

In turn, that leaves vulnerable those who can't get vaccinated for one reason or another.

A lingering question is when presumably will children younger than 12 years old be allowed to receive the vaccine. And, until that point, how will parents feel about sending young children to summer camps or school.

"Are we ever really going to get to that low level of community transmission or that herd immunity so that we can say to those parents, it's safe to send your unvaccinated youngsters to summer camp and school?" Wendelboe said. "At the current trend, we're not going to get there."

Wendelboe said COVID-19 hospitalizations the past three weeks were above what his modeling projected, which he attributes to the decline in vaccine uptake.

While that is reason for concern, he said, there shouldn't be a fear of repeating the overwhelming surge Oklahoma experienced in the fall and winter.