Oklahoma's COVID hospitalizations nearing the low after delta surge, but delayed care a concern

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma are approaching the relative low period experienced after the delta variant surge and before omicron took off like wildfire.

The state's recent three-day average of COVID hospitalizations of 529 is 76% below the record 2,243 reported Jan. 28 but still 33% above the fall nadir of 399. The lowest hospitalization average in 2021 was 106 on June 10.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said hospitals are "in much better shape" but cautioned that because people delay care during surges, people likely will begin showing up at hospitals with more advanced diseases to address.

"I think we're going to kind of be digging out of this for quite some time," Bratzler said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Tulsa County hospitals has dropped to 157, according to the state's latest three-day average released Wednesday. That average is down 30% from 223 a week ago and 49% from 310 two weeks ago.

Tulsa County's record is 548 COVID inpatients reported Jan. 29.

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said he spoke with hospital leaders Monday. All are feeling much better about the situation now, he said, although staffing shortages remain because of the pandemic's "huge toll" on health care workers.

"There definitely are staffing issues or capacity issues," Dart said. "So while it's great that the percentage of COVID-19 cases has dramatically dropped, we're still challenged by those staffing issues, and it's going to take some time to get past that."

Oklahoma's weekly new case rate is 112 per 100,000 residents, which is still considered high transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The omicron wave peak and overall record was 2,086 weekly cases per 100,000 Oklahomans, reported Jan. 24.

The current rate is nearly identical to the rate a year ago — 123 per 100,000 — but still well above the lowest mark of 2021: 15 per 100,000 reported May 26.

The state's case rate ranks 33rd in the U.S. and is below the national rate of 144, according to federal data.

Tulsa County's weekly seven-day average of new cases was 97 on Wednesday, which is similar to 92 a week earlier but much less than 224 from two weeks ago. The county's record was 1,802, reported Jan. 26.

Bratzler said it's clear that more and more people are going out into public without wearing masks.

So mitigation efforts must shift some focus to identifying individuals most at risk for complications of COVID-19, he said, and educate them on how to best protect themselves — such as wearing high-grade medical masks in public settings.

He noted that ages 65 and older, immunosuppressed, diabetes, kidney disease, neurologic disease, cardiac disease, pulmonary disease and chronic liver disease are each risk factors for complications from the virus.

"I don't know if I can say yet that COVID is endemic, but I do think we have to learn how to live with COVID-19," Bratzler said.

He emphasized that "very effective" treatments exist now to help keep patients out of the hospital or from developing complications.

Those include two oral antiviral pills, two monoclonal antibodies, sometimes convalescent plasma and remdesivir, he said.

"While not every doctor routinely makes these referrals, I think it's very important that people understand that there are options available," Bratzler said. "They're becoming more available now. … People need to seek those out if they get sick.

"Get a test done as quickly as possible, and if it's positive, these treatments need to be started quick."

