Oklahoma's COVID-19 total death rate ranks No. 3 in U.S. since outset of pandemic

"People are tired. They're just tired of the work, the load," he said of health care workers. "I know here in our system I review all of the different COVID cases and deaths, and they're just frustrated by patients that come in — they're unvaccinated or refuse treatments that we know that will help.

"It's just such a sad thing; it's a real emotional toll on the people, and at the same time, we're working hard."

Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of Medical Informatics at the OU School of Community Medicine, said health care workers are experiencing deja vu with conversations similar to a year ago.

"The toll it's taking on the health care delivery system — just seeing death and especially unnecessary death — I really think is immeasurable," Kendrick said. "We'll be experiencing it in the health professions for a long time as we try to get past it."

There are ominous signs from the state's neighbor to the north, which is struggling again with hospital capacity issues.

Bratzler said OU Health recently fielded a call from Kansas, trying to transfer approximately 50 patients into Oklahoma hospital beds.