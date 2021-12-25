Oklahoma's COVID-19 total death rate ranks No. 3 in U.S. since outset of pandemic

As the omicron variant takes over across the country, Oklahoma ranks third-highest for cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began almost two years ago, according to a Tulsa World analysis of federal data.
The state ranks 17th highest in COVID death rate for 2020 itself and fifth-highest through November 2021.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said early in the pandemic the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention produced a map that showed vulnerable populations.
"Oklahoma had one of the highest, most vulnerable populations in the country because of the fairly extensive comorbid conditions that we have — obesity, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and other things," Bratzler said. "That would be my biggest speculation, that we have a fairly unhealthy population."
Bratzler also pointed to Oklahoma's low fully vaccinated population as a factor in the state's high death rate.
Oklahoma has 53.1% of its residents fully vaccinated compared to 61.7% nationally, according to federal data. Only 27.8% of the state's fully vaccinated population has gotten a booster compared with 30.8% across the country.
Bratzler said this is the second consecutive Christmas that hospitals have been at least "fairly full," with the holiday season typically a time in which hospital patient censuses are below average.
"People are tired. They're just tired of the work, the load," he said of health care workers. "I know here in our system I review all of the different COVID cases and deaths, and they're just frustrated by patients that come in — they're unvaccinated or refuse treatments that we know that will help.
"It's just such a sad thing; it's a real emotional toll on the people, and at the same time, we're working hard."
Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of Medical Informatics at the OU School of Community Medicine, said health care workers are experiencing deja vu with conversations similar to a year ago.
"The toll it's taking on the health care delivery system — just seeing death and especially unnecessary death — I really think is immeasurable," Kendrick said. "We'll be experiencing it in the health professions for a long time as we try to get past it."
There are ominous signs from the state's neighbor to the north, which is struggling again with hospital capacity issues.
Bratzler said OU Health recently fielded a call from Kansas, trying to transfer approximately 50 patients into Oklahoma hospital beds.
"Kansas has been hit really hard recently," Bratzler said. "There is rationing of care based on the fact that there just aren't beds available and no place to send the patients.
"So literally patients from Minnesota and other places have been transferred into the Midwest. It's just a very sad circumstance right now. There is no place that just has a whole bunch of empty beds to send patients to right now."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma and Tulsa County on Wednesday climbed to their highest reported totals since early to mid-October.
The three-day average of statewide hospitalizations was 761, which is 58% higher than the 482 inpatients at the beginning of December. The delta wave peak was 1,607 in late August.
Tulsa County has reached 230 inpatients on average, which is 67% higher than 138 reported Dec. 1. The delta high was 504 — also the overall pandemic record for Tulsa County.
A “significant number of Tulsans” are infected with the omicron variant, which was detected in Tulsa’s sewage Dec. 17 by sampling a representative of more than 30% of the state’s population, OU Health announced Wednesday.
The wastewater surveillance data suggest that omicron infections remain a fraction compared to the delta variant but that omicron is on the rise here.
The provisional death data used by the Tulsa World for its analysis is housed by the National Center for Health Statistics and is based on death certificates.
Reuters this month performed an analysis and found Oklahoma ranks No. 2 in 2021 through November in cumulative COVID death rates.
The state's weekly epidemiology report ranks Oklahoma No. 11 for cumulative death rate for the entire pandemic. The CDC Data Tracker uses COVID deaths provided by states — not based on death certificates — with Oklahoma still lagging behind in reporting COVID deaths.